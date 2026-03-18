3 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Saiju Kurup’s Written and Directed by God to Kasaragod Embassy

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure what to stream this week, here’s a list of Malayalam films and series that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

3 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Written & Directed by God

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Sunny Wayne, Aparna Das, Dinesh Prabhakar, Bibin George, Neena Kurup, Manikandan Pattambi

, Sunny Wayne, Aparna Das, Dinesh Prabhakar, Bibin George, Neena Kurup, Manikandan Pattambi Director: Febi George

Febi George Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Written & Directed by God follows the story of a struggling filmmaker named Jijo who is facing financial and creative setbacks. After an outburst of frustration, he has a chance encounter with God. Hoping for divine help, Jijo instead finds himself tasked with fulfilling God’s wish. This unexpected journey leads him to self-discovery, renewed purpose, and a deeper understanding of life and others.

2. Seetha Payanam (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)

Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo) Director: Arjun Sarja

Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: March 19, 2026

Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her perspective on life. As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, she falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.

3. Kasaragod Embassy

Cast: Kabir Singh Duhan, Abu Salim, Deepak Parambol , Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh

Kabir Singh Duhan, Abu Salim, , Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh Director: Atish M. Nair

Atish M. Nair Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Kasaragod Embassy is a Malayalam web series set in the 2000s. The story revolves around two cousins, Azi and Chemmu, who are drawn into a dangerous, high-stakes world. As they navigate this complex environment, their choices, loyalties, and survival instincts are put to the test.

The narrative explores how ordinary individuals respond to extraordinary challenges, making it both relatable and intense.

The above films and series are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

ALSO READ: 5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Duniya Vijay’s Landlord to Aishwarya Arjun’s Seetha Payanam