Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Sathyameva

Cast: Rony David Raj , Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari

, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari Director: Deepu Karunakaran

Deepu Karunakaran Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Sathyameva narrates the story of Rajaram, a once-successful professional haunted by a past failure, who gets an unexpected opportunity to reclaim his lost confidence when he takes up the search for a woman who vanished 20 years ago.

Following a trail of forgotten memories and hidden secrets, he uncovers a web of deception involving influential figures. With his personal redemption at stake, Rajaram embarks on a challenging journey to uncover the truth and bring long-awaited closure to a grieving father.

2. Law and Order

Cast: Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Mammootty (cameo)

Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, (cameo) Director: Ranjith

Ranjith Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Manorama MAX

Manorama MAX Streaming Date: November 27 (Tentative)

Law and Order follows Balagopal, an officer known for his integrity, as he teams up with five young academy graduates to challenge a powerful underground network. Following an unexpected tragedy, the rookies take matters into their own hands, setting off a chain of events. Moreover, Mammootty reprises his role as Karikkamuri Shanmughan from 2004’s Black.

3. Octopus

Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan

Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan Director: Jeyachandra Hashmi

Jeyachandra Hashmi Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Set in a close-knit neighbourhood where residents share a family-like bond, Octopus revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, gradually uncovering a web of secrets and hidden truths within the community.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: 6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Sathyameva