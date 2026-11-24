3 Malayalam, Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Rony David Raj’s Sathyameva to Octopus
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Malayalam-Tamil movies and shows to stream.
Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.
3 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Sathyameva
- Cast: Rony David Raj, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, Ajith Dhanwanthari
- Director: Deepu Karunakaran
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Sathyameva narrates the story of Rajaram, a once-successful professional haunted by a past failure, who gets an unexpected opportunity to reclaim his lost confidence when he takes up the search for a woman who vanished 20 years ago.
Following a trail of forgotten memories and hidden secrets, he uncovers a web of deception involving influential figures. With his personal redemption at stake, Rajaram embarks on a challenging journey to uncover the truth and bring long-awaited closure to a grieving father.
2. Law and Order
- Cast: Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Mammootty (cameo)
- Director: Ranjith
- Genre: Action Drama
- Where to watch: Manorama MAX
- Streaming Date: November 27 (Tentative)
Law and Order follows Balagopal, an officer known for his integrity, as he teams up with five young academy graduates to challenge a powerful underground network. Following an unexpected tragedy, the rookies take matters into their own hands, setting off a chain of events. Moreover, Mammootty reprises his role as Karikkamuri Shanmughan from 2004’s Black.
3. Octopus
- Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan
- Director: Jeyachandra Hashmi
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Set in a close-knit neighbourhood where residents share a family-like bond, Octopus revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, gradually uncovering a web of secrets and hidden truths within the community.
The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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ALSO READ: 6 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Sathyameva