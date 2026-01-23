3 Re-release: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Dhanush’s romantic musical thriller set to hit big screens on February 6

Anyone active on social media and immersed in internet culture during the early 2010s will always remember how Dhanush went viral across the internet with the song Why This Kolaveri Di from 3. Now, more than a decade later, the iconic movie is all set to re-release in theatres worldwide on February 6, 2026.

3 Re-release: Dhanush and Shruti Haasan starrer to hit big screens once again ahead of Valentine’s Day

In an official update, Sony Music South India, the film’s music label, has announced that the movie will be re-released in theatres this year. The label wrote, “Brace yourself for the Re-release of 3 The Movie worldwide on Feb 6th. Trailer drops tomorrow at 5:04 PM. STAY TUNED.”

More about 3

3 is a romantic musical psychological thriller starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in her directorial debut, the film follows the story of high school sweethearts Ram and Janani, whose seemingly perfect romance turns tragic when Ram ends his own life.

Unable to comprehend the loss, Janani delves deep into the internal struggles her husband endured due to bipolar disorder, revisiting their journey from falling in love as children to building a life together.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Prabhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Sunder Ramu, Bhanupriya, Jeeva Ravi, Rohini, Gabriella Charlton, Sunita Gogoi, Sumathi Sree, Badava Gopi, and several others in key roles.

Written by Aishwaryaa herself, the movie received mixed reviews upon its initial release. However, over the years, it has developed a cult following among Tamil cinema fans.

3 also marked the debut of Anirudh Ravichander as a music composer, with Velraj handling the cinematography and Kola Bhaskar serving as the editor.

Dhanush’s next movie

Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role in Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The emotionally driven action thriller is said to revolve around a man caught between virtue and sin, who must protect his family from the consequences of his own actions.

With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the film also stars Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram, and others in key roles.

