3 South Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week (January 5 to 11): Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi and The Raja Saab

The new year has already begun with a bang, and the South film industry has got not one or two but three massive films lined-up for the fans. As 2026 is upon us, cinemas are already gearing up for a thrilling start. January promises a packed slate of highly anticipated blockbusters, which will be full of action and drama. From star-studded releases to franchise heavyweights, here’s a look at the films set to ignite the box office and kick off the year in grand style.

3 South films to watch in theatres this week from January 5 to 11, 2026:

1. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain

Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 3 hours and 6 minutes

3 hours and 6 minutes Genre: Political Action Drama

Political Action Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to draw the curtain on his film career with his final big-screen appearance in Jana Nayagan. The political action drama centers on a former police officer who emerges as a powerful voice of defiance after challenging corruption and system injustice. As familiar enemies return to settle old scores, he then has to step into the role of a leader, while also becoming a source of strength and inspiration for a young girl, who is dealing with her own fears.

2. Parasakthi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Genre: Political Historical Drama

Political Historical Drama Release Date: January 10, 2026

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Madras, Parasakthi unfolds during a period of intense civil unrest in the city. In a society gripped by turmoil, two brothers driven by opposing beliefs are forced to confront their differences. As tensions rise, they must come together to face a powerful common adversary. What emerges is a stirring story of brotherhood, sacrifice, and resilience in the fight against the injustice faced by the society.

3. The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore Director: Maruthi

Maruthi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Fantasy Horror Comedy

Romantic Fantasy Horror Comedy Release Date: January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab is a romantic fantasy horror comedy that features Prabhas in a lively and unconventional lead role. Helmed by Maruthi, the film follows a young man determined to sell his grandfather’s sprawling ancestral mansion in hopes of becoming rich. His plans spiral into chaos when he discovers the house is haunted by his grandfather’s spirit. Blending romance, humor, and supernatural thrills, the story unfolds through a series of eerie yet amusing encounters as he struggles to survive the ghostly madness.