3 South movies releasing this week on Disney+ Hotstar: Kobali, Kishkindha Kaandam and Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

South movies released on OTT have been quite the trend these days. After a usual window of four weeks for their theatrical run, most Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films stream online on digital platforms. This week in February, there are quite a handful of South movies that are releasing on the OTT platforms.

So, without further ado, let’s check out these South movies that are releasing on Disney+Hotstar this week.

South movies releasing this week on Disney+Hotstar

Kobali

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri

Ravi Prakash, Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Language: Telugu

Kobali stands to be one of the most-hyped OTT releases on Disney+Hotstar. With brilliant actors in its star cast, the Telugu thriller has grabbed attention for more than one reason. The storyline narrates the tale of two families who get embroiled in a quest for revenge, retribution and greed.

The gripping storyline captivates the audience since every character and their actual trait is unveiled fascinatingly.

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

Cast: Ashok Galla, Manasa Varanasi, Devdatta Nage, Jhansi, Shatru, Naga Mahesh

Ashok Galla, Manasa Varanasi, Devdatta Nage, Jhansi, Shatru, Naga Mahesh Genre: Action drama

Action drama Language: Telugu

The plot of Devaki Nandana Vasudeva has its focus on the character Kamsa Raju, who is a ruthless ruler. During one of his trips to Kashi, he is informed by a sage of Lord Shiva that his sister’s third child will be the reason for his death.

Tormented by this prophecy, Kamsa Raju does everything to bring trouble and tortures his sister’s family, apprehended by his downfall. However, it is Krishna, who protects and shields this family from the sinister plans of their brother.

Kishkindha Kaandam

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson

Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson Genre: Mystery film

Mystery film Language: Malayalam

The plotline of Kishkindha Kaandam talks about a retired soldier from the Indian Army, who lives a secluded life with his son close to a reserve forest. However, this forest area is infested with hundreds of monkeys, leading to the unraveling of some strange events.

The protagonists are thus tasked with the responsibility of uncovering how these series of mysterious events took place and finding the root cause of these disturbances which affect the lives of people and villagers living around.

