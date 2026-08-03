3 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Roshan Mathew's Uyir to Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, Vadhandhi Season 2

South Indian cinema has not one but three exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here are the films and web series releases that you shouldn't miss.

3 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week



1. Uyir

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Divya M. Nair, Saiyami Kher , Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil, Vinoth Sagar

Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Divya M. Nair, , Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil, Vinoth Sagar Director: M Padmakumar

M Padmakumar Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 4, 2026

Uyir follows Ajeeb Rahman, an officer in Kerala who is haunted by the childhood disappearance of his younger sister, an incident that left a lasting emotional impact on him. His life takes an unexpected turn when an unidentified woman is discovered in an abandoned well.

As Ajeeb gets closer to the truth, the search becomes deeply personal, drawing parallels with the unresolved disappearance of his own sister. What begins as a search for answers gradually evolves into an emotional journey connected to long-unsolved missing persons cases, forcing Ajeeb to confront his past while seeking closure.

2. Lenin

Cast: Akhil Akkineni , Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, Sivaji, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu

, Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, Sivaji, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu Director: Murali Kishor Abburu

Murali Kishor Abburu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Set in the 1990s in the village of Srirampuram, the film follows an orphan named Lenin, who is raised by Jayanthi, a respected widow who treats him as her own son. The village follows a sacred annual Draupadi festival tradition, during which a strict rule prohibits violence.

The story begins with Lenin returning to Srirampuram after serving sentence, only to find the villagers turning against him. While preparing for the festival, Lenin falls in love with Bharathi, while his foster brother Vasanth is set to marry Bharathi’s elder sister. When Bharathi chooses Lenin, Vasanth supports their relationship. Lenin later discovers village's unrest and sets out to end the generational feud.

3. Vadhandhi Season 2

Cast: M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, Arjun Nandhakumar

M Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, Arjun Nandhakumar Director: Andrew Louis

Andrew Louis Genre: Thriller Mystery Drama

Thriller Mystery Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

The web series revolves around an officer, SI Moosa Raaza, who is transferred to Madurai. There, he solves a false incident. But he realizes that his success may have pinished an innocent man. He is then drawn back into a tangled web of buried secrets.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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