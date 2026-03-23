3 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Sethupathi’s Kaattaan to Biju Menon’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan
Wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian films and series to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
3 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Kaattaan (or Muthu Engira Kaattaan)
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar
- Directors: M. Manikandan (Creator), B. Ajithkumar
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Runtime: 10 (tentative)
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: March 27, 2026
Kaattaan (or Muthu Engira Kaattaan) follows the story of a mysterious man named Muthu, whose life is narrated through conflicting and fragmented accounts. Different perspectives portray him as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. The series explores his true story and why people have such contrasting views about him.
2. Maaya Bimbum
- Cast: Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M. Arun Kumar
- Director: KJ Surendar
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: March 27, 2026
Maaya Bimbum focuses on a young man named Jiva in the mid-2000s who struggles to differentiate between lust and true love. After making a critical error in judgment influenced by his friends’ superficial views, Jiva faces severe consequences, exploring themes of perception, deception, and redemption.
3. Valathu Vashathe Kallan
- Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, Rinosh George
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: March 27, 2026
Valathu Vashathe Kallan revolves around Samuel, a man who takes matters into his own hands after suspecting that a corrupt police officer, CI Antony Xavier, is involved in the disappearance of a young woman named Irene. As he delves deeper into the high-stakes investigation, Samuel is drawn into a dangerous game of wit and deception.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
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