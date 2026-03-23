3 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Sethupathi’s Kaattaan to Biju Menon’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

3 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Kaattaan (or Muthu Engira Kaattaan)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar

, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar Directors: M. Manikandan (Creator), B. Ajithkumar

M. Manikandan (Creator), B. Ajithkumar Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 10 (tentative)

10 (tentative) Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

Kaattaan (or Muthu Engira Kaattaan) follows the story of a mysterious man named Muthu, whose life is narrated through conflicting and fragmented accounts. Different perspectives portray him as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. The series explores his true story and why people have such contrasting views about him.

2. Maaya Bimbum

Cast: Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M. Arun Kumar

Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M. Arun Kumar Director: KJ Surendar

KJ Surendar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

Maaya Bimbum focuses on a young man named Jiva in the mid-2000s who struggles to differentiate between lust and true love. After making a critical error in judgment influenced by his friends’ superficial views, Jiva faces severe consequences, exploring themes of perception, deception, and redemption.

3. Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Cast: Biju Menon , Joju George, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, Rinosh George

, Joju George, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, Rinosh George Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

Valathu Vashathe Kallan revolves around Samuel, a man who takes matters into his own hands after suspecting that a corrupt police officer, CI Antony Xavier, is involved in the disappearance of a young woman named Irene. As he delves deeper into the high-stakes investigation, Samuel is drawn into a dangerous game of wit and deception.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

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