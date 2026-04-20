3 Tamil and Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: GV Prakash Kumar’s Happy Raj to Lakshmi Manchu’s Lechindi Mahila Lokam

Telugu and Tamil cinema have lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to explore new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

3 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Happy Raj

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi

, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian

Maria Raja Elanchezian Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition - he must win over her parents on his own, which leads to many humorous and chaotic situations.

2. Lechindi Mahila Lokam

Cast: Lakshmi Manchu , Sreerama Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, Hema

, Sreerama Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, Hema Director: Arjun Gunnala

Arjun Gunnala Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes

1 hour and 51 minutes Language: Telugu, Tamil

Telugu, Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 22, 2026

Lechindi Mahila Lokam revolves around a newly married couple who frequently argue over petty issues, while their neighbours add fuel to the fire, further complicating matters. The events that follow explore a thrilling and hilarious tale, making it a family entertainer.

3. Band Melam

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman

Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman Director: Sathish Javvaji

Sathish Javvaji Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Band Melam follows the story of Yadagiri, also known as Giri, and Raaji, cousins who grow up in a small village in Telangana and are deeply in love. Their relationship faces a major rift due to economic disparity, as the girl’s father gains power and wealth while the boy is a school dropout working in a local village band.

As Raaji focuses on her education and progresses in life, she begins to drift away from Giri. Heartbroken, he attempts to make it big in the music industry to prove himself. The rest of the film explores whether Giri overcomes his struggles to win back his love and earn the respect of his family.

The above list features some of the top Tamil and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More options are also available in other languages.

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