3 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Roshan Kanakala’s romantic actioner Mowgli to Kumki 2

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up some interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re interested in checking out some new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

3 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Mowgli

Cast: Roshan Karthik Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar, Krishna Bhagavan, Harsha Chemudu, Ramana Bhargava, Vara Kodali, Mounika Reddy, Aaryan Ajay, Srinivas Avasarala

Director: Sandeep Raj

Language: Telugu

Genre: Romantic Action

Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Where to watch: ETVWin

Streaming Date: January 1, 2026

Mowgli tells the story of a young man named Mowgli, a forest-dwelling orphan who falls in love with Jasmine, a deaf-mute dancer. As their romance leads to conflicts with a ruthless cop and a film producer, Mowgli is forced to fight for his love amid a film shoot.

As events take a turn, Mowgli must protect Jasmine by using his deep knowledge of the forest in a cat-and-mouse chase. Whether they manage to evade the threats and unite in love is the central focus of the film.

2. LBW: Love Beyond Wicket (Web series)

Cast: Vikranth, Sindhu Shyam, Niyathi, Harish, Ayaz Khan, Akshatha, Naveen, Nikhil Nair, Viswa Mithran

Director: Ganesh Karthikeyan

Language: Tamil

Genre: Sports Romantic Drama

Runtime: 4 Episodes

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Streaming Date: January 1, 2026

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is an upcoming web series starring Thalapathy Vijay’s cousin Vikranth in the lead role. The show revolves around Rangan, a once-promising cricketer whose career never took off.

As he becomes a coach, Rangan initially battles reluctance. However, his life changes when he is tasked with training an underdog team at a struggling cricket academy. Their victory is crucial to reviving the academy’s lost legacy. Whether the coach succeeds with his unconventional team is explored in the series.

3. Kumki 2

Cast: Mathi, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Suzane George, Srinath, Nadackal Unnikrishnan, Athu Ithu Ethu Andrews, Florent Pereira

Director: Prabhu Solomon

Language: Tamil

Genre: Children's Musical Adventure Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: January 3, 2026

Kumki 2 tells the story of Bhoomi, a rural boy who rescues and raises a baby elephant named Nila, forming an unbreakable bond. However, they are separated when his mother sells Nila to poachers.

Years later, a grown Bhoomi embarks on a perilous journey through dense jungles to find his beloved companion. He faces conspiracies and danger in his quest to reunite with Nila, who is being cruelly used by poachers in the wild.

The above-mentioned films are among the Tamil and Telugu releases to watch on OTT this week. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

