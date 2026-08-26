3 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Sumanth starrer Newton’s 3rd Law to Ramya Ranganathan’s Anbe Diana

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

3 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Newton’s 3rd Law

Cast: Sumanth , Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, Karthik Rathnam, Shelly Kumar, Goutham Panditi

, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Varma, Neha Pathan, Karthik Rathnam, Shelly Kumar, Goutham Panditi Director: Rajesh Karna

Rajesh Karna Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Newton’s 3rd Law follows a mysterious event that is connected to an enigmatic figure. Inspired by Newton's third law of motion, the film uses the concept that every action has an equal and opposite reaction as a metaphor for human choices and their consequences.

The story moves between the present day and the late 1990s, with a diary serving as the key to uncovering long-hidden secrets. As the mystery unfolds, three interconnected lives converge at a pivotal event that shapes the narrative's course.

2. Aakali Rajyam

Cast: Vikas Vasishta, Geet Sayini, Rajesh Khanna

Vikas Vasishta, Geet Sayini, Rajesh Khanna Director: Neelagiri Mamilla

Neelagiri Mamilla Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Aakali Rajyam follows three friends navigating unemployment, relentless job rejections, and societal pressure after moving to Hyderabad in search of better opportunities. Facing a challenging system, the group finds strength in their shared struggles and launches a modern youth movement, turning their setbacks into opportunities for innovation.

3. Anbe Diana

Cast: Pari Elavazhagan, Ramya Ranganathan , Chetan, Roja, Parithabangal Gopi, Cell Murugan, Nikhila Sankar, Ismath Banu

Pari Elavazhagan, , Chetan, Roja, Parithabangal Gopi, Cell Murugan, Nikhila Sankar, Ismath Banu Director: Pari Elavazhagan

Pari Elavazhagan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Anbe Diana follows Sita Krishna, a traditional youth from Chennai, who has secretly loved Magic Diana, a modern Anglo-Indian IT professional, for years. When she reciprocates his feelings, Krishna struggles between his love and his mother’s insistence that he marry within their community. He eventually agrees to an arranged engagement but soon regrets it and, with his friend Baba’s help, attempts to undo it and win Magic back. What follows is a chaotic mix of misunderstandings and wedding drama.

These are some of the notable Tamil-Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Toxic Movie Review: Yash-starrer action thriller is a cacophony of overbearing emotions that is both soulless and unimpressive