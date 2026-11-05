3 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Akshay Lagusani’s Baa Baa Black Sheep to Anakapalli

Telugu cinema has some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

3 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Baa Baa Black Sheep

Cast: Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi , Upendra Limaye, Malvi Malhotra, Tinnu Anand, George Maryan

Akshay Lagusani, , Upendra Limaye, Malvi Malhotra, Tinnu Anand, George Maryan Director: Guni Manchikanti

Guni Manchikanti Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Prime Video, Sun NXT

Prime Video, Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

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Set in Meghalaya, Baa Baa Black Sheep follows a corporate rivalry that leads to a frantic search for a mysterious box containing Mahatma Gandhi’s lost pocket watch. When an unsuspecting groom and his best friend accidentally stumble upon the artifact, they become entangled in a series of hilarious misunderstandings.

With just 24 hours to go before the wedding, a series of bizarre events brings everyone together in an unpredictable adventure.

2. Balu Geetha

Cast: Sandeep Saroj, Keyuri Shah, Krishnudu, Yashora, Rithvik

Sandeep Saroj, Keyuri Shah, Krishnudu, Yashora, Rithvik Director: Pratap Kollareddy

Pratap Kollareddy Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: November 5, 2026

Balu Geetha follows two individuals, Balu and Geetha, who cross paths while navigating personal fears, family expectations, and differing perspectives on love and marriage. As their companionship gradually blossoms into romance, they encounter a series of humorous and emotional family situations that shape their relationship.

3. Anakapalli

Cast: Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa , Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, , Trinadha Rao Nakkina Director: Khagesh Tammineni

Khagesh Tammineni Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 3, 2026

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Anakapalli follows a young man who joins a powerful local figure's group, drawn by the promise of power and recognition. However, after falling in love, he decides to leave his past behind, only to face a bitter clash that threatens his dreams of a peaceful life with his family.

These are some of the notable Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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