3 Ways to style your wide leg pants like Hansika Motwani

Before you get on this popular 90s trend, you definitely have to take some cues from South and Bollywood beauty Hansika Motwani on how to style wide leg pants.

Skinny jeans will never go out of fashion but something that is currently ruling the trend are wide-leg pants. They are flattering, fun, dramatic and very comfy. They not only lengthen your legs but also bring out the right confidence in you. However, before you get on this popular 90s trend, you definitely have to take some cues from South and Bollywood beauty Hansika Motwani on how to style wide-leg pants in the stylish way possible. Hansika is known for keeping all things simple and classy when it comes to fashion and her Instagram photos are proof.

1. Hansika Motwani is making this incredibly flattering fashion piece look stunning and we can't take our eyes off her. The stunner paired her flared pants with a tank top and denim jacket. Adding colour to her denim on denim look, Hansika here opted for a red bag and completed her look with hair tied in a bun and big sunnies. Loved it!

2. Here's another look that is simple yet stylish. Hansika teamed her wide dark blue pants with a black spaghetti top. Open hair and heels completed her look. You can clearly take on this season trend and this look of Hansika Motwani is perfect for a party or more for an elegant affair. Yay or Nay? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

3. Hansika Motwani is a fire in this boyfriend jeans as she teams it with a chic blazer look and black crop top. Keeping it casual and sporty, Hansika teamed it with white shoes and completed her look with centre-parted hair in a neat bun. Well, if this is not making you not fall in love with everyone's favourite wardrobe addition then we don't know what will.

So, here you have it! Let us know your thoughts on this style and if you are taking some inspiration from Hansika's look. Comment below.

