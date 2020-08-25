3 Years of Arjun Reddy: These BTS PHOTOS of Vijay Deverakonda & Shalini will take you on a nostalgic ride

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster Tollywood film and today marks the third year of the film's release.

South star Vijay Devarakonda has emerged to be the ‘Rowdy’ star with his famous movie Arjun Reddy. Though his first film as the lead actor was Pelli Choppulu, Vijay became the unbeatable hero was his second film, Arjun Reddy. Released on August 25, 2017, the film was a powerhouse of talents. It would not be an understatement to say that Arjun Reddy made the whole Indian entertainment industry turn back and take a look. However, Vijay Deverakonda has often opened up about how the film affected his personal life deeply. Be it the controversy involving Parvathi Thiruvothu or public’s criticisms about his characterization, the film was one of the much-talked-about topics.

The film was about a brilliant medical student, an all-rounder of sorts. Arjun Reddy managed to win the hearts of the audience. Vijay Deverakonda's tough and lover boy image worked out so very well and his fanbase shot up after the film. Though it received mixed reviews from critics for glorifying toxic masculinity, even after three years, Arjun Reddy is still in talks of the town. Today marks the third year of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial’s release, and here we are with some throwback behind-the-screen photos from the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey as the lead actors.

Vijay Deverakonda when the film was being shot

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey posing for a photo

Vijay Deverakonda having a moment during the filming process

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini having a fun time

Also Read: Miya George and her fiance Ashwin Philip's engagement photos are all about love, laughter and togetherness

Sandeep’s Telugu hit was remade in Hindi with stepping into Vijay Deverakonda's shoes. Kabir Singh, which starred Kiara Advani in the female lead earned huge at the box office. In Tamil, it was remade with Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand in the lead roles. Titled Adithya Varma, the film tanked at the Box Office and it was not received well by the Kollywood movie buffs. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. He will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannath.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×