3 Years Of Arjun Reddy: Vijay Deverakonda says 'until next time' as Sandeep Reddy pens a note; Fans go beserk

As Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy completed 3 years today, directed Sandeep took to twitter and penned an emotional note as he recollected one of the best days of his life.

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini starrer Arjun Reddy has completed three years of its release today and fans can't keep calm. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Telugu film went on to become one of Indian cinema's top-performing and cult classics. Vijay Deverakonda brought a fresh screen appeal for the Telugu audience and there is no denying, he managed to win the hearts of the audience with his rebellious role in the film. Well, today, as the film completed 3 years, directed Sandeep took to twitter and penned an emotional note as he recollected one of the best days of his life. He also thanked the audience for all the love and support.

He tweeted, "Three years to AR Bottle..The most imp day in our lives. We all were brought to light like a lightning strike when a charge separates within....A little overwhelmed...Thank u all for the love." VD replied to Sandeep's tweet saying, "Until - The next time." Well, Vijay's fans can't keep calm and have been demanding this much-awaited collaboration again. In April this year, the Dear Comrade star left his fans surprised after he asked Sandeep Vanga to finish 2-3 scripts for him in lockdown. Replying to Sandeep's one of the tweets for him, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I miss you Vangaa. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.."

Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say:

Until - The next time https://t.co/3WIYtRNvVJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 25, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, Fighter. The film will mark Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's debut in Tollywood. It also stars Ramya Krishnan in the key role. The first part of the film's schedule was wrapped up in Mumba before lockdown and the makers are looking forward to resume the shoot soon.

