3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic; Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati remember best memories

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion has completed 3 years today, April 28 and makers are recollecting their best on-set memories. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Baahubali has set a phenomenal record at the box office. The film has not only set a high record in India but also in the international market. Well, today, the second part of the blockbuster franchise has completed 3 years and hashtags #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 and #3YearsforHistoricBaahubali2 have taken social media by storm. The makers of the film also shared some unseen on-sets photos that are going viral on social media.

Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Maharani Devasena in the second part of the film, took to social media and thanked fans for all the love. Tamannaah Bhatia also penned a note as Baahubali 2 completed 3 years of its release. The stunner recollected her first day on sets and wrote, "Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2...Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true."



Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva, took his Twitter and wrote, "The Might, The Majesty, The Mahishmathi!!Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2.''

Released on 28 April 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion changed the cinema at the world level with its larger than life sets, visuals, VFX and star cast.

