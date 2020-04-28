3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic; Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati remember best memories
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion has completed 3 years today, April 28 and makers are recollecting their best on-set memories. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Baahubali has set a phenomenal record at the box office. The film has not only set a high record in India but also in the international market. Well, today, the second part of the blockbuster franchise has completed 3 years and hashtags #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 and #3YearsforHistoricBaahubali2 have taken social media by storm. The makers of the film also shared some unseen on-sets photos that are going viral on social media.
Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie
Let's go back in time! Sharing a few memories from the sets of #Baahubali on the occasion of #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2! #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati #Anushka @Shobu_ @ssrajamouli
Here we go... pic.twitter.com/B4b4zGN0H6
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 28, 2020
The Might, The Majesty,
The Mahishmathi!! Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 https://t.co/6Pjy7l34EV
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020
Released on 28 April 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion changed the cinema at the world level with its larger than life sets, visuals, VFX and star cast.
