X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic; Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati remember best memories

Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Maharani Devasena in the second part of the film, took to social media and thanked fans for all the love. Tamannaah Bhatia also penned a note as Baahubali 2 completed 3 years of its release today.
3330 reads Mumbai
3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic; Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati remember best memories3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic; Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati remember best memories
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion has completed 3 years today, April 28 and makers are recollecting their best on-set memories. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, Baahubali has set a phenomenal record at the box office. The film has not only set a high record in India but also in the international market. Well, today, the second part of the blockbuster franchise has completed 3 years and hashtags #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 and #3YearsforHistoricBaahubali2 have taken social media by storm. The makers of the film also shared some unseen on-sets photos that are going viral on social media. 

Anushka Shetty, who played the role of Maharani Devasena in the second part of the film, took to social media and thanked fans for all the love. Tamannaah Bhatia also penned a note as Baahubali 2 completed 3 years of its release. The stunner recollected her first day on sets and wrote, "Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2...Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2  Thank you all 

A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on

Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva, took his Twitter and wrote, "The Might, The Majesty, The Mahishmathi!!Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2.''

Also Read: Rana Daggubati on Baahubali taking half of his career: Nobody on that set had done anything like this before 

Released on 28 April 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion changed the cinema at the world level with its larger than life sets, visuals, VFX and star cast. 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement