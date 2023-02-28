3 Years Of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Fans celebrate Dulquer Salmaan's enjoyable rom-com

Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal became a huge hit after its release in 2020. The movie was directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Anto Joseph. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, and Niranjani Ahathian in the lead roles, the story revolved around two con artists who fell in love. The film was well-received by the audience and was successful in creating a big fan base. As the film has completed its three years today, the fans took to Twitter to shower their love on the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

The movie completed 3 years and the fans of this movie cannot stop commenting and showing their love for it. Be it the film posters or stills of the movie, the fans are showering their affection for the story and the stars in it. The hashtag #3yearsOfKKK started trending on Twitter.Here are some tweets from the fans:

About Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan is one of the well-known actors who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show. Some of his notable works include Ustad Hotel in 2012, ABCD in 2013, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi in 2013, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum in 2014, Bangalore Days in 2014, Vikramadithyan in 2014, O Kadhal Kanmani in 2015, Charlie in 2015, Kali in 2016, Jomonte Suvisheshangal in 2017, Mahanati in 2018, Kurup in 2021 and Sita Ramam (2022).He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with the film Karwaan with Irrfan Khan and further acted in The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor.

