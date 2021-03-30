3 years of Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam: Mega Powerstar says the memories will last a lifetime

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam had Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead. Pooja Hegde played a key role in the film.

Taking to his Twitter space, Tollywood mega power star Ram Charan shared a video from his film Rangasthalam, where he played the role of Chitti Babu as the film has clocked three years. Sharing the video, Ram Charan stated that the memory of the film will last for a lifetime. His fans took to the comments section and lauded his performance in the film and expressed their love for him. Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam had Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead. Pooja Hegde played a key role in the film.

Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote on the micro blogging website, “Few memories last a life time... One such is #Rangasthalam! #3yearsofrangasthalam @Samanthaprabhu2 @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku @MythriOfficial @IamJagguBhai @AadhiOfficial @RathnaveluDop @anusuyakhasba”. Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni’s roles in the film as the lead actors are iconic and evergreen. Well, it goes without saying that Rangasthalam is one of the most favourite Tollywood movies and it will remain the same forever.

See the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. , Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen in key roles. The film will be a historic fiction, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. He also has in his kitty, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya where he will be seen playing an extended cameo. It was announced recently that the mega power star will collaborate with director Shankar for his next film.

