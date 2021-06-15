  1. Home
3 years of Sammohanam: Aditi Rao Hydari recalls fond memories about her Sudheer Babu co starrer Telugu debut

The romantic drama Sammohanam marked Aditi's phenomenal debut in the Telugu film industry. The stunner played the role of Sameera in the film.
3447 reads Mumbai
Exactly 3 years ago, Aditi Rao Hydari made her big Telugu cinema debut with Sammohanam co-starring Sudheer Babu. The film managed to leave everyone amazed and was high on Aditi and Sudheer's sizzling chemistry. The romantic drama Sammohanam marked Aditi's phenomenal debut in the Telugu film industry. The stunner played the role of Sameera in the film and it reflected on the many struggles of a working woman on a daily basis. 

As the film completes three wonderful years of its release, fans have been sending out immense love on social media. Emotional about 'Sammohanam' completing three years, Aditi in an official statement said, "Firsts are always special. I heard this story over a phone call with (Director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately. There were lots of well meaning people who told me to do a more typical big ticket film as my first Telugu film. I loved Sammohanam and I went with my gut and I’m so happy that I did."

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, John Abraham. Her upcoming projects include 'Hey Sinamika' opposite Dulquer Salman and 'Maha Samudram'. Hey Sinamika also stars Kajal Aggarwal and is written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda. 

Also Read: Mohanlal's Kayamkulam Kochunni to Kuttymama: 6 exciting Malayalam films to watch out for 

