30 Years of Vijayism: Thalapathy Vijay's cinematic journey to be celebrated with Varisu update on 2nd December

It has been more than 30 years since we first saw Thalapathy Vijay on the big screens in the 1984 crime drama Vetri. Commemorating the star's cinematic journey, the makers of his next Varisu will be sharing an update on the film today on 2nd December. Sharing the news, the makers, Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, "#30YearsOfVijayism celebration starts nanba #VarisuUpdate at 6:30 PM #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman #Varisu #VarisuPongal."

The post also includes a montage video of Thalapathy Vijay's iconic roles over the years as a reminder of the actor's unmatched swagger. Varisu has already created a massive buzz among the movie buffs.

Varisu release date

Now, coming back to Varisu, the family entertainer will be released in the cinema halls during Pongal 2023. Recently, the makers shared a new poster of Vijay oozing swag while holding a cup of tea. The film will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Varisu features Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady alongside Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyuktha in supporting roles, along with the rest. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture is being directed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu Hindi release

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar has acquired the music rights for the film. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah have jointly backed the Hindi version. A source close to the development revealed, “While Manish Shah has the dubbing rights, the Hindi version of Varisu will see the association of T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The two studios in the past have worked together on HIT: The First Case and there are many more films in the pipeline." As per reports, the Hindi version is tentatively titled Vaaris.

Also Read: Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Pongal release confirmed, to hit theatres on January 12