30,000 fans visit Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial every day to pay their respect: Report

Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, after suffering a heart attack. He was cremated in full state honours in Bengaluru along with his parents’ memorial. Fans are still in shock. According to a report in Indian Express, Puneeth’s memorial is being visited by 30,000 fans on an average per day ever since he was laid to rest on Oct 31.

Reportedly, around 300 cops, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Bengaluru city police, have been deployed for 12-hour shifts a day. The police have allowed the public to visit the studio between 9 am and 6 pm which is located on Outer Ring Road (ORR).

On November 16, the entire Sandalwood community will pay tribute to Puneeth at Palace Grounds in an event called Puneeth Namana. Producer and former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govindu had said, “Only Puneeth's family members and people related to the Sandalwood industry will be allowed to attend the event. I request fans to stay away from the event and watch it on television as it will be telecast live.”

Puneeth’s noble gesture to donate his eyes has also created a sort of movement of eye donation in Karnataka. Dr Bhujanga Shetty, founder of Narayana Nethralaya, informed IANS, “As many as 1,500 people have come forward and pledged their eyes in four to five days. About families of 16 deceased people have actually donated eyes of their dear ones, which is a record by itself.”