33 Years of Nagarjuna’s Shiva: Did you know film was inspired by Ram Gopal Varma’s college life?

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma came together 33 years ago for the Hindi remake of their film Siva in Hindi, titled Shiva. The film which marked the debut of both Nagarjuna and RGV in Hindi cinema went on to break the barriers of mainstream Hindi cinema, creating a revolution in the style of filmmaking and thematics of cinema.

The crime-action film featured a story about the concepts of student exploitation by anti-social elements and the impact of crowd psychology in society. Let’s dive deep into the aspects of the film.

33 years of Nagarjuna starrer Shiva

The makers of Shiva themselves released a special poster celebrating the more than three-decade-long influence of a film in the standards of Indian filmmaking. Some films are lauded for revolutionizing the standards of films and Shiva is a benchmark at it.

Shiva’s success and thematic quality transcended the expectations of many, even influencing many filmmakers of today to create or step into similar elements genre, creating various iconic movies in similar raw style as well.

The film was inspired by RGV’s own college life at Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada led to the pinnacle of gangster movies in Indian cinema.

More about Shiva

Shiva, written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma had Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni in leading roles with Raghuvaran and JD Chakravarthy as the antagonists.

All four actors also played their respective roles in the original version of the film in Telugu, making both a massive success in theaters. The film also had music composed by Ilaiyaraaja with cinematography by S Gopal Reddy and editing done by Shankar.

Back in September 2014, Siva was digitally remastered for theatrical release, and afterwards were talked about developing a script as a sequel to the film. Nagarjuna himself proposed the idea to RGV, asking him to develop a script that features himself, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya in the leading roles.

He had an idea to make a film that would follow the course of life around Shiva, Asha, and their two sons. Though this was proposed, nothing had materialized.

