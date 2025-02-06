35 Chinna Vishayam Illa OTT Release: When and where to stream Nanda Kishore Emani-directed Telugu comedy drama

Over the years, it seems Telugu cinema has perfected delivering blockbuster comedy dramas to the audiences. One such bone-tickling film, 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa, is now all set to stream digitally on OTT after its theatrical release. Check out all the details about when and where to stream it online.

When and where to watch 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

After its theatrical release in September 2024, 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is all set to hit the OTT space. The comedy drama would be available to watch on SUN NXT starting from February 7, 2025.

An official announcement was made by the streaming platform in this regard on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a poster of the movie, they penned, “Some stories are more than numbers! - 35 Chinna Vishayam On Sun NXT 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa Streaming from February 7th!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

The plot of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is set within a typical Telugu Brahmin household in Tirupati. Presenting family-rooted humor, the film narrates incidents faced by a young mother after her son fails to secure passing marks in his examinations.

What follows ignites significant events that test the unity of the family at its very core, questioning its resilience towards tremors of discord and testing times.

Other than that, the film also explores tenets of brotherhood between the siblings Arun and Varun and how they navigate the middle-class life studying in a school, balancing good grades and friendships that are lost in the process.

Cast and crew of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

The main star cast of the Telugu comedy flick includes Nivetha Thomas, Arundev Pothula, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Gautami, K Bhagyaraj and others. It was written and directed by Nanda Kishore Emani in his directorial debut.

35 Chinna Vishayam is bankrolled under three big banners: Suresh Productions, S Originals and Waltair Productions. Meanwhile, Vivek Sagar has formalized the musical score for the movie.