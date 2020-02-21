35DToRAMCHARANs35thBday trends on Twitter as Tollwood mega star's birthday fast approaches

As Ram Charan is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday in 35 days, his fans have taken over Twitter and they are flooding with advanced birthday wish to the actor.

While we are all waiting to see the mega star of Tollywood, Ram Charan in his next film RRR, the actor will celebrate his 35th birthday in 35 days, and his fans took over the internet today, by trending the hashtag #35DToRAMCHARANs35thBday. Sharing various photos of the actor from different occasions, his fans went gaga on the internet. Meanwhile, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles and it is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood.

Since RRR is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega-budget venture. Recent media reports suggested that the film’s release date has been postponed. Reportedly, the makers are planning for an October release. Talking during an event, Rajamouli stated that the film will be set in pre-independent India. Bollywood star will be paired opposite Ram Charan in this multi-starrer and English actor Olivia Morris will romance Junior NTR on-screen.

Here is a small video...Hope u like it

Enni rojulu undi mee hero Birthday

35 Days to #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN Birthday Retweet #35DToRAMCHARANs35thBday pic.twitter.com/IG9XDveNdu — అభిషిక్త్ భార్గవ్ (@BhargavOffcl) February 21, 2020

My Hero

My Inspiration

My Idol Advance Happy B-Day Annaya Forever #RamCharan Devotee #35DToRAMCHARANs35thBday pic.twitter.com/mmPclcnos0 — Shiva (@iam_shiva__) February 21, 2020

Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen playing key roles in the movie. They will be the main antagonists. RRR is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. It has been reported that the movie is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

Credits :Twitter

Read More