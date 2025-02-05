3BHK teaser OUT: Siddharth’s 40th movie as lead depicts feel-good tale of a middle-class family and their dreams

Siddharth has finally unveiled the teaser of his 40th film as a lead titled, 3BHK. The makers of the movie present a 1-minute and 30-second long teaser, featuring a heartfelt and beautiful tale of a middle-class family and their dreams.

With Siddharth in the lead role, the movie features actors like R Sarathkumar, Devayani, and Good Night fame Meetha Raghunath as the co-leads.

Check out the teaser for 3BHK here:

The teaser narrated by Siddharth’s character takes us through the entire glimpse of a loving family who hopes to have a house of their own with 3 bedrooms. As the central characters traverse through their difficulties to succeed in their dream, the movie feels reminiscent of 1988’s Veedu, directed by Balu Mahendra.

Apart from the main leads, the movie also has Yogi Babu and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello’s Chaithra J Achar in supporting roles as well. The movie is directed by Sri Ganesh who himself has written the screenplay.

While the music is composed by Amrith Ramnath, Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus handled the cinematography. Additionally, Ganesh Siva fulfilled the responsibilities of editing.

Moving forward, Siddharth was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Miss You. The movie which was directed by N Rajasekar presented a romantic comedy tale alongside actress Ashika Ranganath.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the film, Test, directed by directed by Shivaji Sashikanth. The sports drama flick co-starring R Madhavan and Nayanthara is set in the backdrop of cricket and will be directly released on Netflix.

The film would also mark the return of actress Meera Jasmine back to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus. The movie’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by playback singer Shakthisree Gopalan, making her debut as a composer.

Furthermore, Siddharth is also expected to appear in the sequel movie Indian 3 starring Kamal Haasan, reprising his role from the previous installment.