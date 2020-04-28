3YearsForMightyBaahubali2: After Anushka Shetty, Prabhas thanks fans & calls it the biggest film of his life

Today, the second part of the hit franchise, Baahubali has completed 3 years of its release and fans have been showing their love for the film on social media. South star Prabhas also took to social media and thanked his fans for all the love.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali "The Beginning" and "The Conclusion" has cemented its place across in the history of cinema. Prabhas headlined the epic franchise and it also featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj in the lead roles. Well, today, on April 28, the second part of the hit franchise has completed 3 years of its release and fans have been showing their love for the film on social media. South star Prabhas also took to social media and thanked his fans for all the love.

Sharing a throwback picture of him with Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati from the sets of the film, Prabhas wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received."

Anushka Shetty also took to Instagram and thanked fans on the occasion. She wrote, "#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 ...Thank you all."

Rana Daggubati recently recalled about spending 5 years on the film before it was out for the world. In an interview with TOI, the actor said, “Nobody on that set had done anything like this before in their career, be it an actor or a technician. It was like being in an acting school, a film school and a visual effects school all at once, with a great teacher, SS Rajamouli. Like 'Star Wars' in the ‘70s, this is one landmark film that has changed cinema forever."

