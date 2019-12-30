#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Rashmika Mandanna completes 3 years in industry; Fans shower her with wishes

Within three years, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best with every film. So far, she has featured in 8 films and has quite a few interesting films in the kitty.
3475 reads Mumbai
#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Rashmika Mandanna completes 3 years in industry; Fans shower her with wishes#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Rashmika Mandanna completes 3 years in industry; Fans shower her with wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, Rashmika Mandanna has set her foot in the industry with powerful roles. Within three years, Rashmika has come a long way and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best with every film. So far, she has featured in 8 films and has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The Kannada, Telugu actress has completed three years in the industry and fans have been showering her with best wishes. #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema is currently trending on Twitter with fans are sending her all the love and support. Rashmika is evolving as one of the talents to watch out for in the coming years, definitely. 

The stunner has been receiving a lot of love on social media. Thanking her fans for the same, Rashmika wrote, "All I can say is thaaaankyouuu for all the love you show I'm happy and proud!." At a recent event, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she has not taken a long break in the three years of her career. The actress also added about how she is stressing her body and mind. The Dear Comrade actress said, "In the past three years, I have not taken a break. I have fallen sick four times in two months and this is the nature saying 'take it slow'. I am stressing my body and mind."

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna: I still need to learn how to behave in a formal set up, dress, sit and talk 

On personal space, Rashmika got engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but they mutually broke up their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues. 

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has two big films releasing in 2020: Bheeshma with Nithiin and Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement