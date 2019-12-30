3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Rashmika Mandanna completes 3 years in industry; Fans shower her with wishes

Within three years, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best with every film. So far, she has featured in 8 films and has quite a few interesting films in the kitty.

Made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, Rashmika Mandanna has set her foot in the industry with powerful roles. Within three years, Rashmika has come a long way and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best with every film. So far, she has featured in 8 films and has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The Kannada, Telugu actress has completed three years in the industry and fans have been showering her with best wishes. #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema is currently trending on Twitter with fans are sending her all the love and support. Rashmika is evolving as one of the talents to watch out for in the coming years, definitely.

The stunner has been receiving a lot of love on social media. Thanking her fans for the same, Rashmika wrote, "All I can say is thaaaankyouuu for all the love you show I'm happy and proud!." At a recent event, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she has not taken a long break in the three years of her career. The actress also added about how she is stressing her body and mind. The Dear Comrade actress said, "In the past three years, I have not taken a break. I have fallen sick four times in two months and this is the nature saying 'take it slow'. I am stressing my body and mind."

Congratulationz doll on completing 3 yrz in cinema..!!@iamRashmika

Nd ma best wishes fa yur upcoming moviez #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema ! Wen r yu going to act tamil moviez..!!?? pic.twitter.com/Je2eq6iSnz — (@Itz_fathu) December 30, 2019

#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema @iamRashmika is a middle class girl who made it big in film world! She dubs all her films and works extremely hard to learn languages and various cultures! She is just 23 years old! Look at her once, and you will fall in love with her!! pic.twitter.com/HmIFlkNRxn — Krishna (@Hope42019) December 30, 2019

Smiling with tears Looks so realistic. Who else can do this?! This one picture is enough to prove tat she lives her character. She gives her 101% when it comes to acting. U will reach more & more heights for you hardwork & dedication @iamRashmika #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/Qz3jILAJXL — Rashmika Family (@RashmikaHearts) December 30, 2019

@iamRashmika Forever charm, wonderful personality & icon of southindian cinema. Congrats for the 3 Years in cinema All the Best for upcoming projects #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/ni9PLUFhOc — R.Naveen Kumar (@NaveenBE29) December 30, 2019

@iamRashmika mam completes 3 Years In Cinema , Here Is The Common DP & Tag

#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/NabNmcM4r5 — Rashmika Mandanna (@RashmikaTFC) December 30, 2019

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna: I still need to learn how to behave in a formal set up, dress, sit and talk

On personal space, Rashmika got engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but they mutually broke up their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has two big films releasing in 2020: Bheeshma with Nithiin and Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu.

Credits :Twitter

Read More