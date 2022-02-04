From 4 biryanis to pure veg, Silambarasan's physical transformation journey will inspire you; Watch VIDEO

It is well-known fact that Tamil actor Silambarasan TR underwent a massive physical transformation. In 2020, during the lockdown phase, the actor decided to quit his unhealthy lifestyle and become fit and the outcome we saw is all things inspiring. On his birthday, he gave a glimpse of his inspiring massive physical transformation and left everyone stunned. Sharing the video of his fitness journey titled 'The Journey of #ATMAN SilambarasanTR', Silambarasan posted, "Hope this journey of mine inspires countless more.."

From early morning walking, swimming, playing sports like badminton, cricket to basketball, horse riding, gym and martial arts. The actor also went into a spiritual state of mind with Ayyappa Deeksha. His journey from 101 to 71 kg is nothing but pure inspiration. The actor also changed his diet, from eating 4 biryanis in a day to turning pure vegetarian. His hard work and dedication behind the transformation prove he is somebody who can do anything if he wants it.

Simbu had a major downfall in his career for four years with no work at all. He found himself in the middle of various controversies and there was even a ban from the producers’ council of Tamil cinema against him for his “unprofessional behaviour.” however, despite all struggles, Simbu has managed to a standstill and his latest box office success of recently released film Maanadu speaks volumes. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has grossed more than Rs 50 crore with a worldwide theatrical run.

