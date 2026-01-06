4 Malayalam and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Shane Nigam’s Balti to Kavin starrer Mask

Malayalam and Tamil cinema have lined up some interesting choices on OTT this week. If you’re still confused about what to watch, here are some of the top picks to check out.

4 Malayalam and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Balti

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Shiva Hariharan, Jeckson Johnson, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Poornima Indrajith

Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Shiva Hariharan, Jeckson Johnson, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Poornima Indrajith Director: Unni Sivalingam

Unni Sivalingam Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Language: Malayalam/Tamil

Malayalam/Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 9, 2026

Balti is a sports action film starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. The story revolves around four friends from a village on the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border whose lives revolve around kabaddi.

However, when the group crosses paths with local goons and moneylenders, they are forced to fight for their lives, using their sporting skills on the streets as their only means of defense.

The Malayalam–Tamil film also marks the debut of Sai Abhyankkar as a music director in Malayalam cinema.

2. Angammal

Cast: Geetha Kailasam, Saran Shakthi, Thendral Raghunathan, Bharani, Yasmine, Mullaiyarasi, Vinod

Geetha Kailasam, Saran Shakthi, Thendral Raghunathan, Bharani, Yasmine, Mullaiyarasi, Vinod Director: Vipin Radhakrishnan

Vipin Radhakrishnan Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 57 minutes

1 hour and 57 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 9, 2026

Angammal follows the story of a feisty and independent widow who makes a living by delivering milk on her moped. She lives life on her own terms, even refusing to wear a blouse with her saree, a habit rooted in comfort and personal expression.

When her younger son, Pavalam, a doctor, returns home with his city-bred and wealthy girlfriend, Jasmine, she insists that Angammal wear a blouse to appear more sophisticated.

As Angammal refuses, tensions rise, with the film exploring themes of class differences and the clash between traditional rural life and modern aspirations.

3. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam (dub)

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, Poorna

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, Poorna Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Boyapati Sreenu Genre: Fantasy Action Thriller

Fantasy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Language: Malayalam and Tamil dub

Malayalam and Tamil dub Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: January 9, 2026

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam picks up with a rivalry involving a neighboring nation plotting to destroy India by attacking what it believes is the country’s spiritual backbone. The rival nation plans a massive biowarfare operation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, plunging the country into a full-blown crisis.

As the DRDO works on creating an antidote to the impending threat, the responsibility accidentally falls into the hands of Janani, Murali Krishna’s daughter, a 16-year-old prodigy with an IQ of 266.

When Janani successfully develops a vaccine against the biowarfare attack, she becomes the prime target of the enemy nation. Sensing danger to her life, her uncle and Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar, return once again to protect her, just as he promised in the first installment.

How Akhanda uses his divine strength and supernatural powers to counter the threat against her and the nation as a one-man army forms the rest of the narrative.

4. Mask

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva, Kalloori Vinoth

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva, Kalloori Vinoth Director: Vikarnan Ashok

Vikarnan Ashok Genre: Neo-noir Action Thriller

Neo-noir Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 9, 2026

Mask chronicles the story of Velu, a crooked and money-minded private detective and scam artist. His life takes a turn when he becomes entangled with Bhumi, a seemingly benevolent NGO head who secretly runs a crime empire.

When masked robbers steal Rs 440 crores of black money linked to a politician from her, Bhumi blackmails a reluctant Velu into retrieving the stolen cash. This forces the morally ambiguous duo to navigate a web of deceit, blackmail, and crime, while wearing their own metaphorical masks, as everyone’s true intentions remain hidden.

These are some of the latest movies to watch on OTT this week, with several other options available in other languages as well.

