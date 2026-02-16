4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to Khajuraho Dreams
Are you wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Malayalam movies to check out online.
Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT
1. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
- Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Mammootty (cameo)
- Director: Adhvaith Nayar
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: February 19, 2026
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, it explores personal rivalries and the challenges of running an entertainment franchise.
The plot focuses on the drama, intense fight sequences, and the dynamics of their at-times dysfunctional group, which even includes local goons. How these rivalries and fights take center stage forms the heart of the movie.
2. Amoz Alexander
- Cast: Aju Varghese, Dayana Hameed, Jaffer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sukhada
- Director: Ajay Shaji
- Genre: Crime Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: February 20, 2026
Amoz Alexander explores the story of a journalist couple whose lives are upended when they interview a convicted offender, Amoz Alexander, who claims he has more heinous crimes to confess. The tense, dark, and intimate encounter forces the reporter to re-evaluate her understanding of justice and uncover disturbing secrets.
3. Lucky The Superstar (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan
- Director: Udhayabanu Maheshwaran
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: February 20, 2026
Lucky The Superstar centres around a lost and innocent puppy who keeps moving from one place to another. The puppy, who is considered lucky by others, plays a key role in a child’s emotional recovery while also bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when the puppy goes missing under a political initiative, forcing her out of the child’s life.
When the protagonist realizes the impact of Lucky’s absence, he embarks on a mission to bring her back. The rest of the film focuses on the emotional turmoil and adventurous journey the characters undergo.
4. Khajuraho Dreams
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun
- Director: Manoj Vasudev
- Genre: Road Adventure Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming Date: February 20, 2026
Khajuraho Dreams follows a group of friends who embark on a long-distance road trip from Kerala to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Khajuraho. The film explores themes of travel, friendship, emotional conflict, and self-discovery throughout their journey.
The above films are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.
