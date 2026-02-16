4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to Khajuraho Dreams

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT

1. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Mammootty (cameo)

Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Mammootty (cameo) Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 19, 2026

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, it explores personal rivalries and the challenges of running an entertainment franchise.

The plot focuses on the drama, intense fight sequences, and the dynamics of their at-times dysfunctional group, which even includes local goons. How these rivalries and fights take center stage forms the heart of the movie.

2. Amoz Alexander

Cast: Aju Varghese, Dayana Hameed, Jaffer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sukhada

Aju Varghese, Dayana Hameed, Jaffer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sukhada Director: Ajay Shaji

Ajay Shaji Genre: Crime Drama Thriller

Crime Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Amoz Alexander explores the story of a journalist couple whose lives are upended when they interview a convicted offender, Amoz Alexander, who claims he has more heinous crimes to confess. The tense, dark, and intimate encounter forces the reporter to re-evaluate her understanding of justice and uncover disturbing secrets.

3. Lucky The Superstar (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan

GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan Director: Udhayabanu Maheshwaran

Udhayabanu Maheshwaran Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Lucky The Superstar centres around a lost and innocent puppy who keeps moving from one place to another. The puppy, who is considered lucky by others, plays a key role in a child’s emotional recovery while also bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when the puppy goes missing under a political initiative, forcing her out of the child’s life.

When the protagonist realizes the impact of Lucky’s absence, he embarks on a mission to bring her back. The rest of the film focuses on the emotional turmoil and adventurous journey the characters undergo.

4. Khajuraho Dreams

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun

Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun Director: Manoj Vasudev

Manoj Vasudev Genre: Road Adventure Drama

Road Adventure Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Khajuraho Dreams follows a group of friends who embark on a long-distance road trip from Kerala to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Khajuraho. The film explores themes of travel, friendship, emotional conflict, and self-discovery throughout their journey.

The above films are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

