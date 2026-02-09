4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Nivin Pauly starrer Baby Girl to The Late Kunjappa

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

4 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT

1. Baby Girl

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Pratap, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Jaffer Idukki, Azeez Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi

Nivin Pauly, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Pratap, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Jaffer Idukki, Azeez Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi Director: Arun Varma

Arun Varma Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Family Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hour and 4 minutes

2 hour and 4 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: February 12, 2026

Baby Girl chronicles the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he begins to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an aura of mystery around himself.

The film explores whether Sanal is telling the truth, whether he is truly innocent, and, if not, what he did with the baby girl.

2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo)

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Venkatesh Daggubati (cameo) Director: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 11, 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. The two fall in love despite her father’s disapproval, as Varaprasad comes from a middle-class background.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father creates trouble in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Shankara Varaprasad navigates these challenges in an attempt to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his wife, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How Varaprasad balances these conflicts and whether he reunites with his wife and children form the heart of the story.

3. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi

Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chammak Chandra, Ananth Babu, Madhusudhan Rao, Mamilla Shailaja Priya, Sivannarayana Naripeddi Director: Maari

Maari Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 11, 2026

Anaganaga Oka Raju follows the story of Raju, who hails from a once-wealthy family. However, his grandfather loses all their properties by distributing them among his many love interests, pushing the family out of affluence.

Later, Raju meets Charulatha while searching for a rich bride. He decides to marry her in an effort to restore his social status. The film explores their chance encounter and whether Raju succeeds in his plan.

4. The Late Kunjappa

Cast: Ramakrishnan Pazhassi, Sasidharan Mattanur, Bijuttan Mattanur, Ratheesh Iritty, Leela Koombala

Ramakrishnan Pazhassi, Sasidharan Mattanur, Bijuttan Mattanur, Ratheesh Iritty, Leela Koombala Director: Shijith Kalyadan

Shijith Kalyadan Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 10 minutes

1 hour and 10 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: February 6, 2026

Kunjappa, a poor old man, dies in a village. As his relatives gather around the body through the night, small incidents unfold, revealing quiet human truths. The film blends humour with thought-provoking elements.

The above films are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

