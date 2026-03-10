4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Pennum Porattum to Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar’s Funky dub

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure what to stream this week, here’s a list of Malayalam films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Pennum Porattum

Cast: Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Subhash Chandran, Shanooj Alanallur, Satheesh Pulikka, Dinesh Pe Po, Varsha Valsan, Akshaya Vijayakumar, Tovino Thomas (voice-only)

Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Subhash Chandran, Shanooj Alanallur, Satheesh Pulikka, Dinesh Pe Po, Varsha Valsan, Akshaya Vijayakumar, Tovino Thomas (voice-only) Director: Rajesh Madhavan

Rajesh Madhavan Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama

Fantasy Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Pennum Porattum is a social satire fantasy drama that deals with themes of absurdity. The film is set in a fictional village called Pattada, a place defined by its association with death. The narrative centers on Gopalan Master, Charulatha, and Suttu, each of whom faces the village’s harsh judgment and violence.

Through their struggles, the story highlights the plight of marginalized individuals. Suttu finds solace in freedom and chooses to leave. However, Charulatha remains, with her future precarious as she is trapped within Pattada’s cycle of violence and injustice.

2. Made in Korea (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth

Priyanka Arul Mohan, Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth Director: Ra. Karthik

Ra. Karthik Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

Made in Korea explores Shenbagam’s lifelong curiosity about Korean culture, an interest that has stayed with her since childhood. Fondly known as Shenba, she is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu whose long-cherished dream is to visit South Korea.

What begins as a quiet fascination soon transforms into a life-changing journey when she finally arrives in Seoul, navigating its bustling streets and embracing new experiences. Along the way, she encounters unexpected challenges that test her resilience and push her toward self-discovery.

3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. Filled with several humorous moments, the film explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue the charade.

4. Funky (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao

Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao Director: KV Anudeep

KV Anudeep Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Funky follows the story of Komal, an aspiring filmmaker who decides to direct his first movie titled Funky. However, the film’s budget unexpectedly spirals out of control, causing stress and health issues for the producer, Sudarshan.

As a result, Komal is removed from the director’s position, and Chitra steps in to take charge and complete the project. The rest of the story explores the challenges faced by the team in finishing the film on a limited budget while navigating personal struggles and professional conflicts.

Amid these hurdles, Komal and Chitra develop a romantic connection, and the narrative focuses on whether they can overcome the obstacles and successfully complete the film.

The above films are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

