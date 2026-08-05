4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Roshan Mathew’s Uyir to Dileesh Pothan’s Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

Malayalam films are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Uyir

Cast: Roshan Mathew , Baiju Santhosh, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Divya M. Nair, Saiyami Kher, Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil

, Baiju Santhosh, Shaju Sreedhar, Athulya Chandra, Divya M. Nair, Saiyami Kher, Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil Director: M. Padmakumar

M. Padmakumar Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 4, 2026

Uyir follows Ajeeb Rahman, an officer in Kerala haunted by the childhood disappearance of his younger sister. His life changes when the body of an unidentified woman is found in an abandoned well. As Ajeeb and assistant Joy search for what initially appears to be a straightforward case unfolds into a complex mystery spanning multiple states.

As the truth comes to light, the investigation becomes deeply personal, forcing Ajeeb to confront his past while searching for long-awaited closure.

2. Nooru Saami (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vijay Antony , Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil, Balaji Sakthivel

, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, Kavya Anil, Balaji Sakthivel Director: Sasi

Sasi Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Nooru Saami follows Selvi, a 43-year-old widow and single mother who faces constant social stigma in her village while raising her two sons. As they grow older, they understand her loneliness and encourage her to seek a second chance at happiness. However, when a kind-hearted man enters her life, their decision to move forward faces strong opposition from the community and relatives. The film is based on a true story.

3. Idhayam Murali (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Atharvaa Murali , Fahadh Faasil (cameo), Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Jonita Gandhi, Malavika Mohanan (cameo)

, Fahadh Faasil (cameo), Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Jonita Gandhi, Malavika Mohanan (cameo) Director: Aakash Baskaran

Aakash Baskaran Genre: Coming-of-age Romantic Drama

Coming-of-age Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Idhayam Murali follows Idhaya Murali, a man who repeatedly misses his chance to confess his feelings. From childhood crushes to failed romances, he watches love slip away due to hesitation and unfortunate timing.

On the eve of his arranged wedding, he reflects on his journey and sets out to reunite with the woman he truly loves. The film explores missed opportunities, enduring friendships, and the courage to express one's feelings before it is too late.

4. Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

Cast: Dileesh Pothan , Akash Menon, Johny Antony, Srikant Murali, Kottayam Ramesh, Joji John, TG Ravi, Kulappulli Leela

, Akash Menon, Johny Antony, Srikant Murali, Kottayam Ramesh, Joji John, TG Ravi, Kulappulli Leela Director: Prasanth Mohan

Prasanth Mohan Genre: Mystery Comedy

Mystery Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Sathyathil Sambhavichathu follows Agasthykutty, who returns to his native village to care for his bedridden grandfather, only to become entangled in a family property dispute. As he uncovers clues about a legendary treasure believed to be hidden beneath the village's ponds and wells, rumours spread, drawing the attention of the entire village. Amid the search, Agasthykutty also finds romance with a young home nurse.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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