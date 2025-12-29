4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Sandeep Pradeep’s Eko to Innocent

The Malayalam film industry has lined up some exciting new releases arriving on OTT this week. If you’re looking for something fresh to watch online, here are a few movies worth checking out.

4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Eko

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: December 31, 2025

Eko follows the story of an elderly woman, Mlaathi Chedathi, who lives in a secluded hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala–Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only human company is her caretaker, Peeyos.

Mlaathi is one of the many wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. While he remains underground, his wife and caretaker begin to uncover hidden truths about him, unraveling a tale filled with mystery and tension.

Even in his absence, every character evolves into someone far more suspicious, with each doubting the true intentions of the others.

2. Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

Cast: Aneesh G Menon, Aswath Lal, Muhammed Raffi, Vishnu Govindan, Naira Nihar, Bhasi Vaikom

Director: Sajan Joseph

Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Where to watch: SunNXT

Streaming Date: December 30, 2025

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum explores the story of three young mechanics who move their bike workshop to a homestay rumored to be haunted. As strange events begin to challenge their reality, they are forced into a fight for truth and survival against supernatural occurrences.

How they confront the truth and whether they can overcome the ghostly phenomena form the core narrative of the film.

3. Ithiri Neram

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Krishnan Balakrishnan

Director: Prasanth Vijay

Genre: Romantic Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Where to watch: SunNXT

Streaming Date: December 31, 2025

Ithiri Neram chronicles the story of former college lovers Anish and Anjana, who unexpectedly reunite for a night in Thiruvananthapuram after being apart for years. Following a drinking party, the two continue on a journey together, confronting unresolved feelings, regrets, and the changes in their lives.

While one of them is married with a child, the other plans to pursue studies abroad. What follows is a love story that rekindles old feelings through heartfelt conversations, exploring themes of lost love and whether they will reconnect or once again part ways for the rest of their lives.

4. Innocent

Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikkar, Azeez Nedumangad, Joemon Jyothir, Aswin Vijayan, Anna Prasad, Naju Mudheen

Director: Satheesh Thanvi

Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Where to watch: Saina Play

Streaming Date: December 29, 2025

Innocent narrates the story of Vinod, a 29-year-old man who works as a clerk at a planning office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He leads a life marked by an obsessive need for routine and order and is engaged to Rejitha, an aviation student.

However, Vinod’s life takes a drastic turn when he suffers severe food poisoning after a meal at a local restaurant. In a desperate situation where no restrooms are available, he is forced to use a filthy public women’s toilet at a bus stand. There, he loses his trousers and is filmed by bystanders, leading to him being mistakenly labeled a pervert.

The rest of the film focuses on Vinod’s struggle to clear his name and reclaim his dignity amid widespread public ridicule and bureaucratic apathy.

These are some of the latest Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week. More options are available across several streaming platforms in multiple languages.

