4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Sandeep Pradeep’s Eko to Innocent
Are you not sure which Malayalam movie to watch this week? Here’s a list of new releases to check out.
The Malayalam film industry has lined up some exciting new releases arriving on OTT this week. If you’re looking for something fresh to watch online, here are a few movies worth checking out.
1. Eko
- Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu
- Director: Dinjith Ayyathan
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: December 31, 2025
Eko follows the story of an elderly woman, Mlaathi Chedathi, who lives in a secluded hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala–Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only human company is her caretaker, Peeyos.
Mlaathi is one of the many wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. While he remains underground, his wife and caretaker begin to uncover hidden truths about him, unraveling a tale filled with mystery and tension.
Even in his absence, every character evolves into someone far more suspicious, with each doubting the true intentions of the others.
2. Nidhiyum Bhoothavum
- Cast: Aneesh G Menon, Aswath Lal, Muhammed Raffi, Vishnu Govindan, Naira Nihar, Bhasi Vaikom
- Director: Sajan Joseph
- Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: December 30, 2025
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum explores the story of three young mechanics who move their bike workshop to a homestay rumored to be haunted. As strange events begin to challenge their reality, they are forced into a fight for truth and survival against supernatural occurrences.
How they confront the truth and whether they can overcome the ghostly phenomena form the core narrative of the film.
3. Ithiri Neram
- Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Krishnan Balakrishnan
- Director: Prasanth Vijay
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: December 31, 2025
Ithiri Neram chronicles the story of former college lovers Anish and Anjana, who unexpectedly reunite for a night in Thiruvananthapuram after being apart for years. Following a drinking party, the two continue on a journey together, confronting unresolved feelings, regrets, and the changes in their lives.
While one of them is married with a child, the other plans to pursue studies abroad. What follows is a love story that rekindles old feelings through heartfelt conversations, exploring themes of lost love and whether they will reconnect or once again part ways for the rest of their lives.
4. Innocent
- Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikkar, Azeez Nedumangad, Joemon Jyothir, Aswin Vijayan, Anna Prasad, Naju Mudheen
- Director: Satheesh Thanvi
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming Date: December 29, 2025
Innocent narrates the story of Vinod, a 29-year-old man who works as a clerk at a planning office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He leads a life marked by an obsessive need for routine and order and is engaged to Rejitha, an aviation student.
However, Vinod’s life takes a drastic turn when he suffers severe food poisoning after a meal at a local restaurant. In a desperate situation where no restrooms are available, he is forced to use a filthy public women’s toilet at a bus stand. There, he loses his trousers and is filmed by bystanders, leading to him being mistakenly labeled a pervert.
The rest of the film focuses on Vinod’s struggle to clear his name and reclaim his dignity amid widespread public ridicule and bureaucratic apathy.
These are some of the latest Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week. More options are available across several streaming platforms in multiple languages.
