4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi to Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Secret of Kalinga

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Pallichattambi

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, Prithviraj Sukumaran (cameo)

, Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, (cameo) Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Pallichattambi is set against the backdrop of Kerala's late-1950s and follows Krishna Pillai, an orphan raised by both Christian and Hindu families after surviving a brutal attack as an infant. Years later, amid growing tensions, he is recruited under the alias Pothan Christopher to serve as the Church's protector.

As he immerses himself in village life, Krishna Pillai begins to empathize with the struggles of ordinary workers, causing his loyalties to shift. When a ruthless feudal landlord from his past returns to seize the village by force, Krishna Pillai rises above social divisions, uniting the community in a final stand to protect their land and future.

2. Con City (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Arjun Das , Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam

, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Sakshi Vaidya, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam Director: Harish Durairaj

Harish Durairaj Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. Along with caring for a differently abled boy named Jeeva, the group quietly hides from a troubled past.

Their carefully built life is shattered when Jeeva is kidnapped by someone seeking revenge. As the search unfolds, long-buried secrets come to light, revealing that each member of the family is on the run from Chennai after being driven to crime by financial hardship.

Forced to confront their past, the unlikely team reunites for one final, elaborate scam to rescue Jeeva and protect the life they have built together, leading to a series of thrilling and comedic twists.

3. Triple Decker

Cast: Akhil Sreekumaran, Vaishnavi, Gowri Kutty

Akhil Sreekumaran, Vaishnavi, Gowri Kutty Director: Krishnanunni Mangalath

Krishnanunni Mangalath Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Triple Decker is an indie dark comedy that will premiere directly on OTT. The film follows a delivery agent who is willing to go to extreme lengths for the woman he loves, including carrying out a dangerous plan at her request. As the pair navigate the consequences of their actions, they find themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic series of events.

4. Secret of Kalinga

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan , Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Nithin Parameswar, Malavika Menon, Mareena Michael Kurisingal

, Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Nithin Parameswar, Malavika Menon, Mareena Michael Kurisingal Director: Saneesh Unnikrishnan

Saneesh Unnikrishnan Genre: Mystery Horror Comedy

Mystery Horror Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: July 24, 2026

Secret of Kalinga is set around a college built on ancient Kalinga land. The story unfolds when students open a sealed well on New Year's Eve, unknowingly setting in motion a chain of mysterious events connected to a royal past and a rare blood moon eclipse. What follows is explored in the film.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films arriving on OTT platforms this week.

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