4 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: Saiju Kurup’s Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam to Hashir led Vaazha 2

Malayalam movies are once again hitting streaming platforms this week with a fresh array of titles. If you’re exploring new films online, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.

4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vijay Babu

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vijay Babu Director: Krishnadas Murali

Krishnadas Murali Genre: Dark Comedy Thriller

Dark Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes

2 hours and 35 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family.

Unfortunately, that short trip got extended when an old friend of Bharathan Nair, Govinda Raja, paid a visit and revealed certain things about Bharathan Nair. How those revelations change everything for the family is what we see in the film.

2. Love Insurance Kompany (Malayalam dub)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan , Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy

, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 6, 2026

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.

While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.

Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship. Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.

3. Cup

Cast: Mathew Thomas , Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Riya Shibu

, Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Riya Shibu Director: Sanju V Samuel

Sanju V Samuel Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: TBA

Cup follows Nidhin Babu, a young badminton player from Kerala, striving to make his mark in competitive sports. As he prepares for crucial tournaments, he must navigate academic pressure, family expectations, and personal challenges.

4. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (or Vaazha 2)

Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan

Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan Director: Savin SA

Savin SA Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school authorities.

As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms.

These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.

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