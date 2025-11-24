4 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran’s The Pet Detective to Private

Malayalam cinema has lined up some interesting new releases for this week on OTT, making it quite a treat for the audience. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week.

4 Malayalam Movies to watch on OTT this week

1. The Pet Detective

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Sunny Wayne (cameo)

Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Vinayakan, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Shobi Thilakan, Sunny Wayne (cameo) Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

The Pet Detective follows the story of Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who takes over his father Jose Alula's failing detective agency. Since the agency mostly receives cases involving missing pets, Tony eventually earns the title “Pet Detective.”

Despite having no interest in detective work, Tony accepts the job to impress his love interest, Kaikeyi's father, an army veteran. Hoping to earn her hand in marriage, Tony longs for a big case while he continues investigating missing pets.

However, things take a serious turn when he unexpectedly finds himself pursuing a sinister crime far more grim than anything he has handled before. The film explores whether Tony is able to use his skills to solve the case and how these events impact his personal life.

2. Thelivu Sahitham

Cast: Nishanth Sagar, Major Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Abu Salim, Nirmal Palazhi, Pradeep Balan

Nishanth Sagar, Major Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Abu Salim, Nirmal Palazhi, Pradeep Balan Director: Sakeer Mannarmala

Sakeer Mannarmala Genre: Suspense Drama

Suspense Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 41 minutes

1 hour and 41 minutes Streaming Date: November 22, 2025

November 22, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Thelivu Sahitham follows the story of Officer Solaman, who returns to his station in a village after spending the holidays. Upon his arrival, he learns that a local shopkeeper is dead, with cryptic drawings emerging around the village.

Initially, the officers suspect locals Velu and Jamal as the perpetrators behind the crime, only to find out they’re framed with the real killer still hiding in plain sight. How the police manage to solve the crime is the central narrative of the movie.

3. Aaryan (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian, Maala Parvathi, Abhishek Joseph George

Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, Raja Rani Pandian, Maala Parvathi, Abhishek Joseph George Director: Praveen K

Praveen K Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Streaming Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform with a Malayalam-dub version as well. The movie chronicles the story of DCP Arivudai Nambi, who is investigating a series of crimes perpetrated by a struggling writer.

The writer hijacks a live TV show to announce to the world that he will commit five crimes over the span of five days, with each victim’s name only being revealed an hour before it will take place.

With the threat announced, the officer must venture on a race against time to rescue the victims before it's too late.

4. Private

Cast: Indrans, Meenakshi Anoop, Annu Antony

Indrans, Meenakshi Anoop, Annu Antony Director: Deepak Deon

Deepak Deon Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Streaming Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Private is a drama film revolving around the lives of a politically experienced man named Balan Marar and a young woman, Ashita Begum, who is escaping a conservative background.

The tale follows how these two contrasting figures from life explore themes of political resistance against intolerance and censorship, while also following Ashita's personal journey to find her own voice.

These are just some of the noted releases in the Malayalam OTT space arriving this week, with more expected to hit the streaming services soon.

