4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Arjun Das’ #Love

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran

, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Girish AD

Girish AD Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and reunites with Justin, the older man she fell in love with before leaving. Their shared passion for music had brought them together, but their relationship gets forced apart by family opposition and their significant age difference.

When Ashley returns for Justin’s brother’s wedding, they realise that neither has moved on. Despite continued resistance from her family, whether Ashley and Justin reconcile and decide to build a life together is explored in the film.

2. Romanchakam (dub)

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye

Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye Director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Venu Gopal Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Romanchakam follows Anvesh, an engineering graduate who launches a dating app to prove his entrepreneurial skills. Ironically, while helping strangers find love, he struggles to win over the woman he loves, who repeatedly rejects and blocks him. As his startup collapses and financial troubles mount, he finds himself caught in a series of misadventures and unexpected trouble.

3. Sardar 2 (dub)

Cast: Karthi , SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth

, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Sardar 2 follows veteran officer Chandra Bose and his son Vijay Prakash as they race to stop an international mercenary group from unleashing a deadly biochemical weapon called Doku. Haunted by a past tragedy that claimed 3,000 lives, Chandra is forced out of exile when the group seeks three access keys hidden by former agents.

Working together, father and son follow a trail of historical and technical clues with the help of a doctor to prevent the weapon from being activated. Alongside the action, the film explores the dangers of antibiotic overuse and growing bacterial resistance.

4. #Love (dub)

Cast: Arjun Das , Aishwarya Lakshmi

, Aishwarya Lakshmi Director: Balaji Mohan

Balaji Mohan Genre: Romantic Comedy Web Series

Romantic Comedy Web Series Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Set against the backdrop of dating apps, #Love revolves around Tara and Matthew, two rival founders behind the dating platforms FOUND and Find My Bae. While the two have built businesses around helping people find love and compatibility, their own relationship is set to put their theories to the test.

The series explores whether chemistry or compatibility ultimately matters more in a relationship, while also looking at how romance and connections have evolved in the age of dating apps.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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