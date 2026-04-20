4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya to Mohanlal, Mammootty’s Patriot Legends Hangout
Are you wondering if there’s anything new from the Malayalam industry to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting streaming platforms this week with a fresh array of titles. If you’re exploring new films and shows online, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.
4 Malayalam Releases to Watch This Week on OTT
1. Prathichaya
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand
- Director: B. Unnikrishnan
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.
As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the conspirators' strategies to tarnish his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.
2. Super Jimni
- Cast: Meenakshi, Manraj, Seema G. Nair, Cobra Rajesh, Kalabhavan Rahman
- Director: Anu Purushoth
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: April 20, 2026
Super Jimni focuses on a young girl’s fight against the mafia and corruption in her village.
3. Happy Raj (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi
- Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition; he must win over her parents on his own, which leads to many humorous and chaotic situations.
4. Patriot: Legends Hangout
- Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam
- Director: TBA
- Genre: Chat Show
- Runtime: TBA
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 23, 2026
Patriot: Legends Hangout will feature Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The superstars are reuniting on screen nearly two decades after their last collaboration and will also be seen sharing a conversation on the show.
The chat show is also expected to feature Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, actor-cinematographer Rajiv Menon, actor-director Prakash Varma, director Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Sushin Shyam.
These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.
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