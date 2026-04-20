4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya to Mohanlal, Mammootty’s Patriot Legends Hangout

Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting streaming platforms this week with a fresh array of titles. If you’re exploring new films and shows online, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.

4 Malayalam Releases to Watch This Week on OTT

1. Prathichaya

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand

, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand Director: B. Unnikrishnan

B. Unnikrishnan Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the conspirators' strategies to tarnish his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.

2. Super Jimni

Cast: Meenakshi, Manraj, Seema G. Nair, Cobra Rajesh, Kalabhavan Rahman

Meenakshi, Manraj, Seema G. Nair, Cobra Rajesh, Kalabhavan Rahman Director: Anu Purushoth

Anu Purushoth Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: April 20, 2026

Super Jimni focuses on a young girl’s fight against the mafia and corruption in her village.

3. Happy Raj (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi

, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian

Maria Raja Elanchezian Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition; he must win over her parents on his own, which leads to many humorous and chaotic situations.

4. Patriot: Legends Hangout

Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty , Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam

Mohanlal, , Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Chat Show

Chat Show Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 23, 2026

Patriot: Legends Hangout will feature Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The superstars are reuniting on screen nearly two decades after their last collaboration and will also be seen sharing a conversation on the show.

The chat show is also expected to feature Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, actor-cinematographer Rajiv Menon, actor-director Prakash Varma, director Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Sushin Shyam.

These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.

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