4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Pavithram Season 2 to Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Revolver Rinko

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Pavithram Season 2

Cast: Surabhi Santhosh, Sreekanth Sasikumar

Surabhi Santhosh, Sreekanth Sasikumar Director: Sunil Kariattukara

Sunil Kariattukara Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Pavithram revolves around Vedha, a woman deeply rooted in traditional values, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is compelled to marry Vikram, a man with a troubled past, after unforeseen circumstances bring them together. The narrative explores the dynamics of their unexpected marriage, focusing on themes of personal values, relationships, and redemption. It follows Vedha as she tries to stay true to her principles while adapting to her changed circumstances.

The series originally aired as a television soap opera and has now moved to OTT with its second season.

2. Maa Inti Bangaaram (Dub)

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy Director: BV Nandini Reddy

BV Nandini Reddy Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 17, 2026

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of Swarna, an innocent-looking newlywed who lives with her husband in a traditional household. As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps a complicated past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a dangerous group of adversaries

3. Chithini

Cast: Amith Chakalakkal, Vinay Forrt, Mokksha, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Arathy Nair

Amith Chakalakkal, Vinay Forrt, Mokksha, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Arathy Nair Director: East Coast Vijayan

East Coast Vijayan Genre: Horror Drama

Horror Drama Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: TBA

Chithini centers on the tragic murder of a pregnant woman whose restless spirit returns as the legendary Chithini to seek justice and confront those responsible.

4. Revolver Rinko

Cast: Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Lalu Alex, Binu Sasiram, Vijilesh Karayad, Ansha Mohan

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Lalu Alex, Binu Sasiram, Vijilesh Karayad, Ansha Mohan Director: Kiran Narayanan

Kiran Narayanan Genre: Adventure Comedy Drama

Adventure Comedy Drama Where to watch: Saina Play

Revolver Rinko follows a group of youngsters in a village near Kozhikode who are inspired to make their own low-budget superhero film. As they come together to bring their creative vision to life, they encounter the many challenges of independent filmmaking.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows arriving on OTT platforms this week.

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