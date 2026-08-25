4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I, Nobody to Saiju Kurup’s Lurk

Malayalam films are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. I, Nobody

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshatra CM, Ayra Izra, Nishanth Sagar, Khalid Rahman

, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshatra CM, Ayra Izra, Nishanth Sagar, Khalid Rahman Director: Nissam Basheer

Nissam Basheer Genre: Heist Action Thriller

Heist Action Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 25, 2026

I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, a middle-class employee who finds himself trapped inside a bank during a Rs 17-crore robbery and soon becomes the culprit after the robbers' demise. He struggles to protect his family as his already troubled marriage begins to fall apart.

When his daughter Jia is kidnapped, the search for the missing money and Jia intensifies; Rajeevan secretly works with Jacob to locate both, ultimately revealing that he had been protecting his daughter and the stolen money all along.

2. Kerala Underground

Cast: Aathira Rajeev, Dabzee, MC Couper, Imbachi, Parimal Shais

Aathira Rajeev, Dabzee, MC Couper, Imbachi, Parimal Shais Genre: Musical Reality Show

Musical Reality Show Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Kerala Underground is an upcoming hip-hop reality show hosted by Aathira Rajeev. The show features 10 emerging Malayalam rappers competing through high-energy rap battles, personal storytelling, and elimination challenges to win the title of Kerala's ultimate underground champion.

3. Lurk

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Aju Varghese, Anumol K Manoharan, MA Nishad, Alexander Prasanth, Manju Pillai

, Aju Varghese, Anumol K Manoharan, MA Nishad, Alexander Prasanth, Manju Pillai Director: MA Nishad

MA Nishad Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: August 26, 2026

Lurk explores the intense man-animal conflict faced by villagers living near the borders of Kerala’s reserved forests. Set in the high-range and mountainous regions of the state, the film follows communities struggling to coexist with increasingly encroaching wildlife.

Inspired by real-life incidents of tragic attacks, the film becomes a fragile balance between human survival and environmental disruption while questioning who the real predator is.

4. Pluto

Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi

Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi Director: Adithya Chandrasekhar

Adithya Chandrasekhar Genre: Sci-fi Comedy

Sci-fi Comedy Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: August 24, 2026

Pluto follows Vicky, a directionless man in his thirties whose string of failed ventures leaves him dependent on his patient girlfriend, Meera. His mundane life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an extraterrestrial visitor who has crash-landed in a Kerala village and lost his spacecraft. Vicky names him Pluto, only to discover that the alien is just as hapless as he is.

Their unlikely friendship soon attracts trouble when local businessman Tiger Thambi learns about Pluto and attempts to capture him for profit. As Thambi and his group hunt them down, Vicky and Pluto embark on a chaotic journey to stay safe, recover the spacecraft, and find a way for Pluto to return home.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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ALSO READ: Pluto Movie Review: Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim’s alien comedy promises fun tale but fails to take off