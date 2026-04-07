4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya’s Haal to Kaakkee Circus, Thaai Kizhavi

Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting the streaming space this week with a fresh array of selections. If you are exploring new films and shows, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Haal

Cast: Shane Nigam , Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar

, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar Director: Veeraa

Veeraa Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT

ManoramaMAX, SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Haal explores the story of Asif Kadalundi, a rapper who falls in love with Maria Fernandez, the daughter of a Christian priest. The film focuses on their tumultuous relationship as they navigate prejudice, family expectations, and religious and societal stigmas, driven by music and set against the backdrop of a modern, deeply divided society.

2. Thaai Kizhavi (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar , Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli

, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Sivakumar Murugesan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers. It is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

3. Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Cast: Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo

Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo Director: Raajesh Mohan

Raajesh Mohan Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Set in Kanimangalam Kovilakam, a once-prominent ancestral home, Ravi returns to settle property matters after years away. Old disputes, buried secrets, and strained family ties resurface within the mansion’s walls. As inheritance battles intensify, the past begins to influence the present.

4. Kaakkee Circus

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan , Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar

, Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar Director: Ameen Barif

Ameen Barif Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakkee Circus is a Malayalam-Tamil series that narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.

These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.

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