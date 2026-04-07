4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya’s Haal to Kaakkee Circus, Thaai Kizhavi
Are you wondering if there’s anything new from the Malayalam industry to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting the streaming space this week with a fresh array of selections. If you are exploring new films and shows, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.
4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Haal
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Madhupal, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishanth Sagar
- Director: Veeraa
- Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX, SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Haal explores the story of Asif Kadalundi, a rapper who falls in love with Maria Fernandez, the daughter of a Christian priest. The film focuses on their tumultuous relationship as they navigate prejudice, family expectations, and religious and societal stigmas, driven by music and set against the backdrop of a modern, deeply divided society.
2. Thaai Kizhavi (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli
- Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.
However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers. It is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
3. Kanimangalam Kovilakam
- Cast: Ajmal Khan AA, Abbhi Krish, Muhamad Rafi, Sarath Sabha, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo
- Director: Raajesh Mohan
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Set in Kanimangalam Kovilakam, a once-prominent ancestral home, Ravi returns to settle property matters after years away. Old disputes, buried secrets, and strained family ties resurface within the mansion’s walls. As inheritance battles intensify, the past begins to influence the present.
4. Kaakkee Circus
- Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar
- Director: Ameen Barif
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 7 Episodes
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakkee Circus is a Malayalam-Tamil series that narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.
These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.
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