4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam to Sreenath Bhasi’s Idi Mazha Kattu

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Thudakkam

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Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal , Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, Mohanlal (cameo)

, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, (cameo) Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Genre: Martial Arts Thriller

Martial Arts Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young martial arts practitioner whose life takes an unexpected turn after she helps two schoolgirls reach home safely. Her simple act of kindness draws the attention of a mysterious stranger, who begins following her. As Meenu faces unsettling encounters, personal challenges, and setbacks in her training, the situation gradually escalates.

When Meenu goes missing, her family begins searching for answers as the officers look into her disappearance. The danger eventually reaches her home, forcing Meenu to rely on her Muay Thai training to protect herself and her family in a tense final confrontation.

2. Modha Rathri (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal

Rishikanth, , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Raja Karuppasamy

Raja Karuppasamy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

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Modha Rathri follows Maruthanayagam aka Maruthu and Muthuselvi, two relative strangers who are pushed into an arranged marriage due to intense family pressure and village traditions. Maruthu is a reluctant groom who has recently returned after working in Dubai for six years, while Muthuselvi enters the union under her mother's strict orders, secretly nursing a heartbreak of her own.

3. Irumudi (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Irumudi follows Trinadh, a protective father whose daughter, Manikanta, uncovers troubling secrets surrounding her friend and other schoolgirls. When Manikanta mysteriously goes missing, Trinadh follows an audio message she left behind and uncovers the truth.

Determined to bring the matter to light, he confronts those responsible and encourages the girls to overcome their fear and speak for themselves, while honouring his daughter by fulfilling his promise to give up drinking.

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4. Idi Mazha Kattu

Cast: Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi , Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Saran Jith, Azeez Nedumangad

Chemban Vinod, , Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Saran Jith, Azeez Nedumangad Director: Ambili S. Rengan

Ambili S. Rengan Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Idi Mazha Kattu follows Sougada, a migrant girl from West Bengal who arrives in Kerala for work but faces an unexpected setback when her belongings are stolen. Her search brings her together with four unusual men from different parts of Kerala, leading them on a humorous journey that explores migration and the power of unity.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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