4 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT this Week: Mammootty’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse to Nivin Pauly’s Pharma

The Malayalam cinema industry has lined up some exciting new releases arriving on OTT this week. If you’re looking for something fresh to watch online, here are a few movies and series worth checking out.

4 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT this Week

1. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Shine Tom Chacko, Balachandran Chullikkad

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Genre: Mystery Comedy Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Where to watch: ZEE5

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

11 months after its theatrical release, Mammootty-starrer Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is set to make its OTT debut this week. The mystery comedy thriller also marks director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s debut in Malayalam cinema.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse follows CI Dominic, a seasoned former police officer who runs a detective agency with his dedicated aide, Vignesh, also known as Vicky.

Often limited to mundane cases, the duo is assigned a new task: finding the owner of a lady’s purse. However, as they dig deeper, they discover that the purse belongs to Pooja, a woman presumed missing, which intensifies the investigation.

As they follow the trail further down the rabbit hole, Dominic and Vicky must uncover the truth behind the mysterious purse and identify the real perpetrator in a twisted case, all presented through a humorous narrative.

2. Besty

Cast: Ashkar Saudan, Shaheen Siddique, Sakshi Agarwal, Sravana, Jaffar Idukki, Gokulan, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Sadiq, Nirmal Palazhi, Hareesh Kanaran

Director: Shanu Samad

Genre: Family Comedy Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Streaming Date: December 14, 2025

The Malayalam film Besty centers on a divorced couple whose misunderstandings drive them apart, only for their lives to become entangled again when a friend seeks their help with his personal problems.

As they put aside their differences to support their mutual friend, the film explores the complexities of human relationships, focusing on themes of friendship, love, and vengeance.

3. Pharma

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor

Director: PR Arun

Genre: Medical Thriller Drama

Runtime: TBA

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Pharma narrates the story of KP Vinod, a young medical sales representative still learning the ropes in a highly competitive industry. Initially, Vinod struggles to convince doctors and hospitals to adopt his company’s latest drug. However, he eventually succeeds in promoting a new medication called KydoXin, soon becoming a star performer in his organization.

Things take a dark turn when Vinod later discovers the severe side effects the medicine has caused in patients, leaving him guilt-ridden. With consumer awareness at stake, Vinod decides to stand up against powerful corporate entities, raising the question of whether he can right the wrongs he has committed.

4. Premante (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad

Director: Navaneeth Sriram

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Premante follows a couple who enter what seems to be a perfect marriage after a charming meet-cute. However, their married life takes a turn when the wife begins to suspect her husband’s odd behavior.

What follows is a wacky and humorous tale of the couple’s journey, unfolding in unexpected ways, with even a cynical cop trying to break them apart.

Apart from these films and series, several other ventures from various languages are also available to stream on OTT platforms this week.

