4 Malayalam, Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Tamannaah Bhatia, Dileep’s Bandra

Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

4 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Ramya Krishnan, Hrithik Roshan (cameo), Mohanlal (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo)

, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Ramya Krishnan, Hrithik Roshan (cameo), Mohanlal (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo) Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 12, 2026

Jailer 2 follows Muthuvel Pandian, three months after bringing down Varman's operations. As he dives deeper into the idol trading, he catches up with the top of the operations: the Kalpak family, led by Bodhi Kalpak, his sister Kaantha, and their father, Chakri.

Muthuvel, along with his former allies Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, dismantles the powerful Kalpak organization. As hidden truths emerge and his loved ones become targets, Muthuvel gets help from another ally of his, Roddy, seemingly bringing an end to the network.

2. Daayra (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran , Pragati Mishra, Prammod Sanghi, Sumali Khaniwale

Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Pragati Mishra, Prammod Sanghi, Sumali Khaniwale Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna Gulzar. Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Daayra begins when a young woman has passed away after being failed by the system. Now, a senior officer's controversial actions spark public celebration and an internal search, forcing two officers to confront their opposing ideas of accountability.

3. The Third Murder

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Manikandan Pattambi, Fara Shibla

, Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Manikandan Pattambi, Fara Shibla Director: Sunil Ibrahim

Sunil Ibrahim Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

The Third Murder follows officer Christy and his team as they search two mysterious incidents involving a businessman named Boban and a peddler named Justin, both connected by an identical pattern. With the assistance of Swamy, a former officer specializing in serial cases, the search leads them to a troubled teenager named Aditya and his eccentric father.

As the team uncovers disturbing psychological clues, they race against time to prevent another incident and unravel the mystery behind the unsettling chain of events.

4. Bandra

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia , Dileep, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao

, Dileep, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao Director: Arun Gopy

Arun Gopy Genre: Romantic Action Thriller

Romantic Action Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Bandra follows Sakshi, an aspiring Bollywood filmmaker who becomes intrigued by the mysterious life of Tara Janaki, a celebrated 1990s actress. As she looks into Tara's past with the help of her former associate Mirchi, the story unfolds into a dramatic tale of love.

Set between Mumbai and Kerala, the narrative explores Tara's relationship with Aala, a powerful businessman who offers her the freedom and affection she has always longed for. As Sakshi uncovers the truth behind Tara's life, she discovers that the story holds far more secrets than she initially imagined.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar passes away at 57 while shooting for Dileep's upcoming film; Report