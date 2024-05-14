Vijay Deverakonda is an actor who rose to stardom with pure hard work without any film background. Vijay came to Tollywood in 2011 and struggled for years until he found success in 2016’s Pelli Choopulu. His success story then took off after he did Arjun Reddy, which was a big blockbuster.

Eventually, luck too was on Vijay’s side and he went on to do more high-profile film projects. In fact, Arjun Reddy was originally intended for Allu Arjun but luckily ended up featuring Vijay in the lead role. The same was the case in Geetha Govindam. Allu Arjun was offered the role, but then Vijay ended up in the lead role and delivered a stellar performance.

Similarly, there are movies Vijay Deverekonda rejected for various reasons, which later went to other actors. This article is about those movies that Vijay Deverekonda rejected.

Bheeshma

The 2020 release Bheeshma was an important movie for actor Nithiin. This movie had 'organic farming' as the theme, laced generously with humor. Director Venky Kudumula initially wanted Vijay Deverakonda for the lead role, but he rejected the script.

Nithiin later accepted to do the movie and his career took a flight with the release of this film as it flew off the shelves with much aplomb, leading to a commercial success.

iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar is a 2019 blockbuster directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh. Ram Pothineni was the hero of this movie and he scaled the film to enormous success with his portrayal. Interestingly, the first choice for the lead role was none other than Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay declined the offer because of his reservations about the concept of a dual role in the film.

Even though the Vijay-Puri duo couldn't work together in iSmart Shankar, they went on to work on Liger. iSmart Shankar was a huge success, which gave Ram Pothineni a huge career mileage. The film was such a success that there is already a sequel coming up, offering more action for the fans of the movie.

RX 100

Reportedly, the 2018 movie RX 100 was initially pitched to Vijay Deverakonda, but he rejected it. This movie was then done by Kartikeya Gummakonda. RX 100 holds significant importance in Kartikeya Gummakonda's career. It also marked the directorial debut of Ajay Bhupathi, who later directed Mangalavaaram, which was a hit.

Interestingly, Bhupathi had pitched the story to several actors before Kartikeya, including Sharwanand. However, due to its bold content, none of them accepted it. Vijay Deverakonda turned down the role, apparently, citing similarities with his film Arjun Reddy.

Uppena

Director Buchi Babu Sana reportedly pitched the 2021 movie Uppena to Vijay Deverakonda years ago when Vijay wasn't as prominent in the industry. At that time, Buchi Babu was working as an assistant director. However, when Buchi Babu attempted to materialize the movie, he and Vijay both felt that Vijay's profile had grown too big for the film.

As a result of the same, the movie eventually went to Vaisshnav Tej, the brother of Sai Dharam Tej, for his debut as a hero. Uppena turned out to be a successful venture. Buchi Babu Sana will be directing Ram Charan in his next movie.

