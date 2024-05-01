4 peppy dresses by Keerthy Suresh that you would want to live in this summer

Nothing spells SUMMER as dresses dipped in delightful summery hues, inspiring the joy and positivity of a sun-drenched day. If you are seeking inspiration for summer-perfect dresses to refresh your wardrobe, take a look at these 4 sizzling dresses worn by uberly talented and stylish Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh grooves in an ombre one-shoulder dress

Bold hue and brown skin can never go wrong, especially in summer! Looking like the life of the party, Keerthy celebrated this year’s International Dance Day 2024 in a one-shoulder dress with an ombre palette of coral and fuchsia. The ruched dress has a drawstring slit on its side.

She completed her party-perfect summer dress with pointy sparkling silver pumps. Keerthy’s bright ombre dress is perfect for groovy, balmy summer nights.

Keerthy Suresh gives her maxi dress a twist of tangerine

The South Indian star showed us how to give a quirky edge to maxi dresses by donning a slinky maxi in shades of zesty tangerine. The dress with a tonal print of galloping reindeer was a witty choice for candid holiday pictures with a lit-up Christmas tree and her adorable pup. The vibrant V-neck maxi can easily be worn again for summer.

Just replace the Santa hat with a crochet beach hat, add statement accessories of seashells, and you will transform this quirky holiday look into a beachy one.

Keerthy Suresh pairs her tie-dye pastel dress with a denim jacket

No summer wardrobe is complete without tie-dye styles. They instantly infuse your look with bursts of joyful colors. Keerthy’s asymmetric tie-dye dress in swirls and splashes of pastel aqua and pink is perfect if you are in your soft girl era.

She layered her dress with a cropped, lightly distressed light blue denim jacket embellished with pink sequins and completed her pretty boho look with classic white and cream high-top sneakers.

Keerthy Suresh is vacay-ready in a ribbed orange midi dress

Keerthy looks chic as she gets ready to cruise the tides in a minimal yet fiery flame orange bodycon midi dress. The Kimberly dress from resort-wear brand Solid & Striped features a square neckline and playful press-stud side slit. The dress in ribbed jersey is trimmed in white, which gives it a cool, nautical look.

Keerthy styled her midi with trusty white Zara high-top sneakers, a matching cross-body bag, and, of course, you can’t skip the essential summer accessory, the all-important sunglasses. The actress went for a round-frame navy one for her luxe cruise look.

Ombres, tie-dye, and flaming nautical—the National Award-winning actress knows how to have fun with colors. Her eye-catching summer dresses are simple and accessible but also bold and bright. Whether on a breezy brunch date or lounging by the beach, these dresses will make sure you look fabulous as you pose away with your sumptuous summer cocktail.

Which summer dress of Keerthy’s is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us @pinkvilla

