4 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Kotapadi J Rajesh’s Angikaaram to Sanchith Sanjeev’s Mango Pachcha

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

4 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Mango Pachcha

Cast: Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel , Prashanth Hiremath, Ugramm Manju, Hamsa Narayanaswamy, Harini Shreekanth

Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, , Prashanth Hiremath, Ugramm Manju, Hamsa Narayanaswamy, Harini Shreekanth Director: Viveka

Viveka Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Mango Pachcha follows Prashanth aka Pachcha, a CD shop owner in Mysuru whose peaceful life changes after his father’s demise. He discovers a hidden family, including his half-brother Nagappa, and a secret side of the family business.

As Pachcha is drawn deeper into this unfamiliar world, his bond with Nagappa turns into a complex mix of rivalry and brotherhood, forcing him to choose between family and love.

2. Agadha

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijayakumar, Shreya Rani Reddy, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander

Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijayakumar, Shreya Rani Reddy, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander Director: MS Raju

MS Raju Genre: Supernatural Mystery Thriller

Supernatural Mystery Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Agadha follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted exorcist who returns to her ancestral home after her cousin’s mysterious death and a series of unexplained tragedies. Her investigation leads to a forbidden forest cave, a mystical twelve-handed idol, and a secretive cult.

Joined by writer Manasa and her boyfriend, Mahadevi uncovers the presence of Agadha, a sinister dark entity seeking control over the universe. To save her family and defeat the ancient force, she must confront it in a final supernatural battle.

3. Habeebi

Cast: Kasthuri Raja, Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Arulkumar, Anusreya Rajan

Kasthuri Raja, Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Arulkumar, Anusreya Rajan Director: Meera Kathiravan

Meera Kathiravan Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Habeebi spans four decades in a weaving town near Tirunelveli. The film follows Yousuf, a traditional weaver struggling to keep his family’s handloom legacy alive. At the same time, Abu Thahir and Nilofar navigate an unspoken and enduring love story that unfolds amid changing times within their community.

4. Angikaaram

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar

Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar Director: Thenpathiyan

Thenpathiyan Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Angikaaram follows Aathiran Banumathi, a talented 200-meter runner from a Chennai slum who overcomes poverty and discrimination to earn a place at the Commonwealth Games. When his name is unexpectedly removed from the roster, Aathiran refuses to give up and takes on a challenging battle to reclaim his opportunity and stand up against institutional bias.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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ALSO READ: 11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Nani’s The Paradise to Meesaya Murukku 2, Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy