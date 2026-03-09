4 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Abarnathi’s Vengeance to Abhinav Gomatam’s Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films releasing in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

4 South Films Releasing This Week

1. Vengeance

Cast: Abarnathi, Ilavarasu, John Vijay, Kaali Venkat, Livingston, YG Mahendran

Abarnathi, Ilavarasu, John Vijay, Kaali Venkat, Livingston, YG Mahendran Director: Rahul Ashok

Rahul Ashok Genre: Political Mystery Drama

Political Mystery Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 13, 2026

Vengeance follows a young woman with a mysterious past that slowly comes to light. Driven by an unrelenting purpose, she transforms into someone capable of crossing any boundary to fulfil her mission. Each obstacle she faces only sharpens her resolve, pulling her deeper into a ruthless path.

2. Police Family

Cast: Saravanan, Kadhal Sukumar, Raja Malaisamy, Nisha Dubey, Sureka R, Rojan Leon

Saravanan, Kadhal Sukumar, Raja Malaisamy, Nisha Dubey, Sureka R, Rojan Leon Director: Balu M.

Balu M. Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 13, 2026

At a Madurai police station, the son of a powerful Chennai gangster is brutally beaten by four policemen and dumped outside the city, only to be found murdered the next day. Blaming the officers, the gangster unleashes ruthless revenge on them and their families. As fear and suspicion mount, Police Family explores the story of one officer who races to uncover the real killer before everything spirals out of control.

3. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha

Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha Director: Chendu Muddu

Chendu Muddu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 14, 2026

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is expected to be a suspense thriller, with the first-look poster creating intrigue. The poster prominently features a mysterious clock motif, teasing a story where time itself becomes a puzzle.

The film stars Abhinav Gomatam in the lead role, who is popular for his comedic appearances in various projects, with Hebah Patel as the female lead.

4. Anthony

Cast: Kayal Vincent, TJ Bhanu, Aruldoss, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kalaivalari Saga Ramanathas, Sudharshan Raveendran

Kayal Vincent, TJ Bhanu, Aruldoss, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kalaivalari Saga Ramanathas, Sudharshan Raveendran Director: Sukirthan Christhuraja

Sukirthan Christhuraja Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 13, 2026

Set on the coastal shores of Jaffna, the story follows a fisherman whose life revolves around the sea and his family. As a tender love story develops, he struggles to balance personal desires with family expectations. Amid the hardships and traditions of the fishing community, he must confront sacrifice, loyalty, and the true meaning of love. The film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week. The following week will also see some major theatrical releases, including Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1.

