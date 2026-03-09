4 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Abarnathi’s Vengeance to Abhinav Gomatam’s Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films releasing in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.
4 South Films Releasing This Week
1. Vengeance
- Cast: Abarnathi, Ilavarasu, John Vijay, Kaali Venkat, Livingston, YG Mahendran
- Director: Rahul Ashok
- Genre: Political Mystery Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: March 13, 2026
Vengeance follows a young woman with a mysterious past that slowly comes to light. Driven by an unrelenting purpose, she transforms into someone capable of crossing any boundary to fulfil her mission. Each obstacle she faces only sharpens her resolve, pulling her deeper into a ruthless path.
2. Police Family
- Cast: Saravanan, Kadhal Sukumar, Raja Malaisamy, Nisha Dubey, Sureka R, Rojan Leon
- Director: Balu M.
- Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: March 13, 2026
At a Madurai police station, the son of a powerful Chennai gangster is brutally beaten by four policemen and dumped outside the city, only to be found murdered the next day. Blaming the officers, the gangster unleashes ruthless revenge on them and their families. As fear and suspicion mount, Police Family explores the story of one officer who races to uncover the real killer before everything spirals out of control.
3. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
- Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha
- Director: Chendu Muddu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: March 14, 2026
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is expected to be a suspense thriller, with the first-look poster creating intrigue. The poster prominently features a mysterious clock motif, teasing a story where time itself becomes a puzzle.
The film stars Abhinav Gomatam in the lead role, who is popular for his comedic appearances in various projects, with Hebah Patel as the female lead.
4. Anthony
- Cast: Kayal Vincent, TJ Bhanu, Aruldoss, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kalaivalari Saga Ramanathas, Sudharshan Raveendran
- Director: Sukirthan Christhuraja
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: March 13, 2026
Set on the coastal shores of Jaffna, the story follows a fisherman whose life revolves around the sea and his family. As a tender love story develops, he struggles to balance personal desires with family expectations. Amid the hardships and traditions of the fishing community, he must confront sacrifice, loyalty, and the true meaning of love. The film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week. The following week will also see some major theatrical releases, including Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1.
