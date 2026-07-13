4 South OTT Releases of This Week (July 13-19, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram, Second Love to Pavithram Season 2

This week, South Indian entertainment enthusiasts have a packed schedule with a mix of gripping thrillers, romantic dramas, and reality television arriving on major OTT platforms. Here is a list of films and shows releasing from July 13, 2026 to July 19, 2026.

1. Second Love

Hosts: Ramya Krishnan, Shrutika Arjun

When to Watch: July 13, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Second Love is a Tamil dating reality show that brings together 12 singles, 6 men and 6 women, in their 20s and 30s who have navigated the pain of past breakups or divorces. Hosted by Ramya Krishnan and Shrutika Arjun, participants move into a luxurious villa, detached from the outside world, as they seek a second chance at love and healing.

2. Pavithram Season 2

Cast: Surabhi Santhosh, Sreekanth Sasikumar

Director: Sunil Kariattukara

When to Watch: July 13, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

The second part of this popular Malayalam family drama returns with an intense new chapter. Pavithram Season 2 picks up the emotional journey of Vedha and Vikram, exploring their lives after a series of heartbreaking events. The story delves deeper into themes of separation, sacrifice, and the challenges of rebuilding their relationship.

3. Maa Inti Bangaaram

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi

Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy

When to Watch: July 17, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Following its massive theatrical success as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram finally lands on streaming. Samantha plays Swarna, an unassuming woman harbouring a secret past as a trained assassin in the action-comedy. When her old life catches up with her, she must protect her loved ones by confronting the threats that return to haunt her.

4. Transfer Trimurthulu

Cast: Vadde Naveen, Rashi Singh, Shilpa Tulaskar, Raghu Babu

Director: Kamal Teja Narla

When to Watch: July 17, 2026

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Transfer Trimurthulu is an intense Telugu action thriller that follows a determined constable known for his unwavering commitment to justice. While performing his duties, he stumbles upon dark secrets that powerful people are desperate to protect. The film blends suspense, humor, and high-stakes action as he embarks on a relentless search for the truth.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Alia Bhatt shines as bridesmaid at Akansha Ranjan, Sharan Sharma’s wedding; Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha attend