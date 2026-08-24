4 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s I, Nobody to Pluto

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

4 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. I, Nobody

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshatra CM, Ayra Izra, Nishanth Sagar, Khalid Rahman

, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshatra CM, Ayra Izra, Nishanth Sagar, Khalid Rahman Director: Nissam Basheer

Nissam Basheer Genre: Heist Action Thriller

Heist Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 25, 2026

I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, a middle-class employee who finds himself trapped inside a bank during a Rs 17-crore robbery and soon becomes the prime suspect after the robbers are killed in an accident. He struggles to protect his family as his already troubled marriage begins to fall apart.

When his daughter Jia is kidnapped, the search for the missing money and Jia intensifies, Rajeevan secretly works with Jacob to locate both, ultimately revealing that he had been protecting his daughter and the stolen money all along.

2. Aakali Rajyam

Cast: Vikas Vasishta, Geet Sayini, Rajesh Khanna

Vikas Vasishta, Geet Sayini, Rajesh Khanna Director: Neelagiri Mamilla

Neelagiri Mamilla Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Language: Telugu, Tamil

Telugu, Tamil Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Aakali Rajyam follows three friends navigating unemployment, relentless job rejections, and societal pressure after moving to Hyderabad in search of better opportunities. Facing a challenging system, the group finds strength in their shared struggles and launches a modern youth movement, turning their setbacks into opportunities for innovation.

3. Kerala Underground

Cast: Aathira Rajeev, Dabzee, MC Couper, Imbachi, Parimal Shais

Aathira Rajeev, Dabzee, MC Couper, Imbachi, Parimal Shais Genre: Musical Reality Show

Musical Reality Show Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 28, 2026

Kerala Underground is an upcoming hip-hop reality show hosted by Aathira Rajeev. The show features 10 emerging Malayalam rappers competing through high-energy rap battles, personal storytelling, and elimination challenges to win the title of Kerala's ultimate underground champion.

4. Pluto

Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim , Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi

Neeraj Madhav, , Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi Director: Adithya Chandrasekhar

Adithya Chandrasekhar Genre: Sci-fi Comedy

Sci-fi Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: August 24, 2026

Pluto follows Vicky, a directionless man in his thirties whose string of failed ventures leaves him dependent on his patient girlfriend, Meera. His mundane life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an extraterrestrial visitor who has crash-landed in a Kerala village and lost his spacecraft. Vicky names him Pluto, only to discover that the alien is just as hapless as he is.

Their unlikely friendship soon attracts trouble when local businessman and criminal Tiger Thambi learns about Pluto and attempts to capture him for profit. As Thambi and his gang hunt them down, Vicky and Pluto embark on a chaotic journey to stay safe, recover the spacecraft, and find a way for Pluto to return home.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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